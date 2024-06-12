Life of Riley: Philosophy

My philosophy may seem a little weird, but many people say I’m a little weird, so everything seems to fit.

This started in grade school and continued for many years. Like most kids, I wanted to be accepted, and whether I was or not, doesn’t really matter. I didn’t think I was. I felt ostracized from the other kids. The No. 1 thing is that it’s true as long as you believe it.

Like I wrote, this went on for years. It wasn’t until after I graduated from college until I realized that I had to be me. I adopted the philosophy that you either like me, or you are wrong! Meaning that it doesn’t matter if I am well-liked or not. It doesn’t affect my activities.

It did, and does, affect my social skills and interaction with some people, and what a revoltin’ development this is!

During my learning years, I became friends with the sheriff and local police, which was not a popular thing at the time, so I learned to watch a lot of television — and at that time we only received three channels. While most kids were developing their social skills, I was watching TV. I still watch a lot of TV, and I now enjoy my solitude.

One of my many caps says “Attitude is Everything”. They (and I still don’t know who they are) say that with age comes wisdom. I hope this philosophy will help others with a similar self-induced problem: Grow older with the contentment I feel.