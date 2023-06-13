Metamora gets ready for Old Settler’s Days festival

Metamora gets ready for Old Settler’s Days festivalJune 13, 2023
Advance ride tickets for the carnival (5 for $10; regular $3 per ticket) will be available starting on June 13 at MTCO (Metamora) and Heartland Bank (Metamora) during regular business hours. Quantities are limited. Sales will end at 2 p.m. June 21 or when sold out, whichever comes first.
Wednesday, June 21
Carnival rides – 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Entertainment by The Flying D’Rito Brothers – 6 to 9 p.m. (sponsored by Old Settlers)
Crafts and food vendors
Thursday, June 22
Carnival Rides – 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Entertainment by Coco Loco – 6 to 9 p.m. (sponsored by Heartland Bank)
Craft and food vendors
Friday, June 23
Carnival Rides – noon – 10 p.m. (Rides will be shut down from 5-6 p.m.)
All you can ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25
Kids raffle sign up in gazebo (15 years and under) 2 – 4 p.m.
Crafts and food vendors all day
Entertainment by ZA Funk – 6 to 10 p.m. (sponsored by Commerce Bank)
Saturday, June 24
50th Lincoln Douglas Run
7:30 a.m. – 8 mile and 3-mile run (walkers welcome in 3-mile run)
8 a.m. – half-mile kids fun run (12 and under) (organized by Metamora Township High School)
Old Settler’s Day parade – 10 a.m.
Carnival Rides – noon to 10 p.m. (Rides will shut down from 5 to 6 p.m.)
All you can ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25
Crafts and food vendors all day
Kids raffle sign up in the gazebo (15 years and under) 2 to 4 p.m.
Entertainment by Jake Maurer Band – 7 to 10 p.m. (sponsored by Goodfield Bank & Old Settlers)
All Nights
- Multiple drawings will be held each night for gift certificates to local businesses after the entertainment. Enter at the table at the gazebo. No cost to enter, but you must be over 16 to enter and be present to win.
- Strip of 10 tickets for $25 will be available at the ticket booth only during Old Settler’s Days.
- No pets or bikes allowed (except service animals) in Square during Old Settlers Days.
- All entertainment and activities without a sponsor listed are paid for by the Old Settlers’ Committee.