Metamora gets ready for Old Settler’s Days festival

Advance ride tickets for the carnival (5 for $10; regular $3 per ticket) will be available starting on June 13 at MTCO (Metamora) and Heartland Bank (Metamora) during regular business hours. Quantities are limited. Sales will end at 2 p.m. June 21 or when sold out, whichever comes first.

Wednesday, June 21

Carnival rides – 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Entertainment by The Flying D’Rito Brothers – 6 to 9 p.m. (sponsored by Old Settlers)

Crafts and food vendors

Thursday, June 22

Carnival Rides – 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Entertainment by Coco Loco – 6 to 9 p.m. (sponsored by Heartland Bank)

Craft and food vendors

Friday, June 23

Carnival Rides – noon – 10 p.m. (Rides will be shut down from 5-6 p.m.)

All you can ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25

Kids raffle sign up in gazebo (15 years and under) 2 – 4 p.m.

Crafts and food vendors all day

Entertainment by ZA Funk – 6 to 10 p.m. (sponsored by Commerce Bank)

Saturday, June 24

50th Lincoln Douglas Run

7:30 a.m. – 8 mile and 3-mile run (walkers welcome in 3-mile run)

8 a.m. – half-mile kids fun run (12 and under) (organized by Metamora Township High School)

Old Settler’s Day parade – 10 a.m.

Carnival Rides – noon to 10 p.m. (Rides will shut down from 5 to 6 p.m.)

All you can ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25

Crafts and food vendors all day

Kids raffle sign up in the gazebo (15 years and under) 2 to 4 p.m.

Entertainment by Jake Maurer Band – 7 to 10 p.m. (sponsored by Goodfield Bank & Old Settlers)

All Nights