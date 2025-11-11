Quarter auctions a win-win-win for attendees, vendors, charities

We’ve all seen magicians twirl a quarter around in their fingers before making it disappear and then reappear again.

As impressive as that might seem, it pales in comparison to what Susan Bressner and her faithful volunteers have done with 25-cent pieces. Over the past nine years, they’ve turned quarters into more than $100,000 to benefit local charities.

And unlike magicians who never reveal their secrets, they’re more than happy to tell how and why they do it.

Beginning in 2016 and continuing to today, Bressner, who is the wife of Chronicle Media Chief Operating Officer Brandon Bressner, has been organizing and conducting local quarter auctions to help worthy charities accomplish their goals.

After attending a few quarter auctions in Morton and Pekin, Bressner, a Eureka resident since 2005 after living there from 1990 to 1996, thought, “Why not organize them in Eureka to help raise money for local charities?”

Her first quarter auction was spawned by the idea to raise money for the medical needs of the father of one of her daughter’s friends, who had cancer.

“I was trying to find a way to raise funds and thought about the quarter auctions I had attended,” Bressner said. “So, I tweaked the model I was familiar with to increase the funds raised.”

The monthly quarter auctions — other than June and sometimes January, depending on the weather — were held at Eureka Christian Church for the first few years and have been held at The Barn III Dinner Theatre & Event Center in Goodfield since 2023.

“The church was onboard for hosting them because it was a great opportunity for community outreach,” Bressner said. “The Barn has also been a great partner to work with. They’re a larger location, so we can have more people participate. We average about 75-100 at each auction, including regulars.

“At every event, I have 10-12 vendors who sell products and pay a table fee. Vendors bring attendees, as does the charity. Our Facebook page shows people how to learn about each event’s details ahead of time.”

What is a quarter auction?

A quarter auction is part raffle, part auction, part fundraiser, and part vendor fair. It works similarly to Bingo.

“Doors open at 5 p.m. and the quarter auction starts at 6,” Bressner said. “During that first hour, people talk, see what vendors have to offer, and get a list of auction items. It’s a good socializing time, and The Barn sells food and drinks.”

When attendees arrive, they pay $3 for admission, which includes a numbered paddle. Each paddle has a corresponding numbered pingpong ball that goes into the drawing basket. Additional paddles are available for $2 each. An all-in paddle, which allows attendees to bid on every item without spending quarters, is usually about $40.

The more paddles one purchases, the greater the odds that one of their numbers will be drawn. Vendors and whichever charity has been selected to benefit on that evening contribute auction items. Attendees usually bring between $10 and $40 in quarters for bidding. Quarters are available for purchase at the auction, but there’s no guarantee how long they will last.

“If the only things we had to offer as bid items each time were scratch-off lottery tickets, gift cards, baked goods, and wine, we’d do fine,” Bressner said. “Those are always the most popular items. But there are always a lot of other things, too, such as anything from home décor to kids’ toys to fishing tackle.”

Once the auction begins, one of Bressner’s assistants holds up the item that’s up for bid and announces its assigned quarter value. Values range from one to four quarters. Those interested in bidding on that item place the appropriate number of quarters into a cup in front of them.

Unlike a silent or standard auction, the price of the item up for bid does not increase or decrease. One’s chances of winning the item are based solely on whether their number is called.

If an attendee has two paddles and wants to bid with both to double the chances of winning, and the item is a “one-quarter” bid, they’ll put 50 cents in their cup and raise both paddles. If that attendee chooses to only use one paddle for bidding, they pay 25 cents, but must choose only one numbered paddle to hold up. The auction assistant walks from table to table with a bucket to collect bids.

Bressner talks briefly about the item up for auction, encouraging attendees to bid on it, then draws a number to determine the winner. If the number matches a paddle number that was used for bidding, that paddle owner receives the item for anywhere from 25 cents to a dollar. If a number is drawn that matches a paddle that was not used for bidding, other numbers are drawn until a winner is determined.

“As a result, people can win a $25 item for just 25 cents,” Bressner said. “Some nights the same person will win five times.”

Also included during the evening are raffles, cash-and-carry items, door prizes, and food/drinks available for purchase.

“Everyone who purchases a paddle gets a ticket and a chance to win a door prize,” Bressner said. “I do it midway through the evening; that way, fewer people are going home with nothing. It might be something simple like a pencil or earrings, or it could be something more valuable.

“Attendees can buy as many door prize tickets as they want. We also have one drawing for first-time attendees and those who brought a guest for the first time. The winners get $5 in quarters.”

How do charities get connected?

Being selected as the charity for a quarter auction is a privilege and a great chance to significantly benefit from an evening of fun. But there are responsibilities that need to be considered before approaching Bressner with a request to be involved.

“The charity has to have the volunteers to work that night and be willing to get the needed donations,” Bressner said. “We can’t help a cause if they don’t have the manpower to staff the event.

“A quarter auction is not just about the charity, but also the community and the vendors. I want to make sure everyone is happy, so it’s a balance. We’ve done a number of auctions that help Eureka High School with its various programs, including cheerleading, football and music.”

Brian Wierenga has been treasurer of the Eureka Hornet Music Boosters for approximately 10 years. His four children have all participated in the District 140 music programs and he has been an accompanist for the district’s choral groups and musicals for some 20 years.

“We started doing quarter auctions with Susan in 2018 and have done about five or six since then,” Wierenga said. “We’ve raised over $12,000 for the Boosters through these auctions, which helps fill the gap between what the music programs need at Eureka Middle School and Eureka High School and what they have budgets for.”

Wierenga said that while his son was wrestling for the high school, they also did a quarter auction to benefit the high school, middle school, and club wrestling teams.

“We weren’t sure that particular quarter auction would be a perfect demographic fit, but it turned out to be one of the most successful ones ever,” he said.

He gives all the credit to Bressner.

“Susan is awesome,” Wierenga said. “She’s the force behind the quarter auctions. She brings joy, energy and excitement, plus an endless enthusiasm and passion to each and every charitable cause. She’s raised a lot of money for our local community. It couldn’t happen without Susan at the helm.

“She’s built a loyal following of people who come back time and time again, not just to support the cause, but because it’s a great evening of fun with friends. Her tireless efforts have turned small change into meaningful change for countless charities in our community.”

St. Jude is a key charity

Bressner said that one of the quarter auctions each year is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“My brother died of cancer when he was 8 years old,” Bressner said, “so this cause is near and dear to my heart. Eureka High School spends March each year raising money for St. Jude.”

Heading up the charity component of those auctions is Eureka High School teacher and student council adviser Michelle Monk.

“Last March was our 10th year of raising funds for Fight for Life, which is the name our leadership team came up with for campaigns to raise money for St. Jude,” Monk said. “We’ve now raised $22,090 for Fight for Life since 2018.”

Fight for Life is an ongoing campaign to combat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by providing free treatment to patients, funding groundbreaking research, and ensuring families don’t face financial burdens.

“This is my 28th year teaching, and we’ve had a number of students through the years who were diagnosed with cancer and received treatment there,” Monk said. “Every time we get a new cancer diagnosis, it tugs at all of our hearts.

“All of the schools in our district are involved in fundraising for St. Jude during March, from elementary to middle school to high school. It involves a month or month and a half of various activities.

“All of the funds raised go to our ALSAC (fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude) office in Peoria, and they are dispersed to local hospitals and to the main headquarters in Memphis.”

Monk said that none of the quarter auctions fundraising happens without Bressner.

“Susan is our local philanthropist,” she said. “If there is a need, she will arrange to host a quarter auction to support it. The quarter auctions are our way to give back to one another and support important causes, and Susan is at the forefront of it.”

Looking back and ahead

Bressner, 51, was born in Peoria and raised there and in Eureka. She attended Eureka College before earning a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Millikin University in Decatur in 1996.

Following 16 years as a stay-at-home mom, she served in several positions at Eureka College — visit and event coordinator, senior admissions counselor, and associate director of admissions — then was an agent assistant at Grieder Financial Services for a year.

Bressner began a new job as the director of admissions at Eureka College on Oct. 20 and plans to continue running monthly quarter auctions as long as she can make them work.

“They’re really time consuming in many ways, but it’s my way of giving back,” she said. “I consider it servant leadership. But I couldn’t do it without a lot of help, including from Daisy Carlson and my kids.

“Daisy is a Eureka resident who helps me with every single auction. She arranges my lists and does a lot of the behind-the-scenes busy work that frees me up for other activities, and she’s been doing it for many years. That’s really important, especially on the nights of the auction because I know I can count on her.”

Anyone interested in a monthly evening of food and beverages, socializing, bidding on auction items, and — most importantly — helping a worthy charity, should consider attending a quarter auction. The next scheduled auction is Nov. 18, benefitting Woodford County 4-H.