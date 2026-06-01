Ronald Reagan’s legacy to be honored June 5 at Eureka College

Eureka College has been all about equality since its founding by abolitionists in 1855.

It was the third college in the United States to admit men and women on an equal basis and was the site for an 1856 speech by future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. Less than 10 years later, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring freedom for more than 3.5 million Black slaves.

Fortieth U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who graduated from Eureka College in 1932 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology, carried on that same theme of equality. The student body president participated in cheerleading, sports, and drama, and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

While playing at the guard position for the Eureka Red Devils football team in 1930 and 1931, two of Reagan’s Black teammates were refused service at a segregated hotel. Reagan responded to the injustice by arranging for them to stay at his parents’ home in Dixon. For many years, Reagan maintained a relationship with Eureka College, which is home to the Ronald Reagan Museum and Peace Garden.

Reagan’s legacy and his ties to Eureka College will be celebrated at the school with a variety of events on Friday, June 5, the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The free Reagan Memorial Program and Tours will feature tours of Reagan’s experience at Eureka College at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. A 10:30 a.m. reception will feature guest speaker Ambassador J. Steven Rhodes, whose distinguished career includes serving as special assistant to Reagan for intergovernmental affairs, chief domestic adviser to then-Vice President George H. W. Bush, and an official of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

At 11 a.m., the movie “Hellcats of the Navy” will be shown. The 1957 black-and-white World War II submarine film from Columbia Pictures stars Reagan, his second wife Nancy Davis, and Arthur Franz, who had appeared in “The Caine Mutiny” three years earlier. Overall, Reagan appeared in 53 feature films.

Leadership, legacy, and learning

“This has been an annual event since 2004, launched by John Morris, founding director of the Ronald W. Reagan Society,” said Dr. Arto Woodley, Vice President of Advancement at Eureka College for the past 3½ years.

“What we call Reagan Society 2.0 focuses on leadership, which is Reagan Fellows students; legacy, a celebration of his birth (Feb. 6, 1911), which corresponds to the birth of the college (Feb. 6, 1855); and learning, represented by the Ronald Reagan Museum.

Reagan was born in Tampico, Illinois, and grew up mostly in Dixon. Following his time at Eureka College, Reagan worked as a sports broadcaster in Davenport, Iowa, for several Big Ten Conference football games. He then served as a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs on WHO radio in Des Moines.

His creativity showed through during those Cubs games as he created play-by-play accounts despite only having access to basic descriptions received over the wire while games were in progress.

Reagan signed a seven-year contract with Warner Brothers Pictures in 1937, and his first movie (Love Is on the Air) was released that same year. Prior to beginning military service in April 1942, he had acted in 30 films, including Knute Rockne, All American (1940), in which he portrayed Notre Dame football player George Gipp.

Reagan married actress Jane Wyman in 1940 and served as president of the Screen Actors Guild twice (1947-1952 and 1959-1960). The 33rd governor of California (1967-1975) lost to Gerald Ford in the 1976 Republican presidential primaries. But he won two landslide presidential elections over Jimmy Carter (1980) and Walter Mondale (1984).

Reagan found leadership stride at Eureka College

Woodley, who earned a Doctor of Education degree in Higher Education Leadership from Widener University and a Master of Arts degree in Higher Education Administration from Bowling Green State University, is a Fellow of the University of California-Berkeley’s Higher Education Executive Leadership Academy.

He spearheaded the process of modernizing the Reagan Memorial Program. Woodley accomplished this first through a commemoration based on music to make the event more student-focused, then by adding a tour so people could both pay their respects and learn more about Eureka College and Reagan’s journey.

“Reagan did not just happen to attend Eureka College on his way to Hollywood and the White House,” Woodley said. “The real story is that he found his leadership stride here and developed his speaking talents and theatrical creativity here, then went on to demonstrate it during an incredible and varied career.

“So, we’re not changing the story, but rather telling it through the lens of how Eureka College served as a crucial stepping stone for him. We honor his journey while at the same time acknowledging that many of thousands of great Eureka College alumni whose name is not Reagan have contributed so much to society.”

Museum and Peace Garden

The Reagan Museum, located inside the Donald B. Cerf Center, houses more than 10,000 items from Reagan’s time as a Eureka College student, his Hollywood acting career, and his presidency. Included are his presidential cowboy boots and his Golden Globe award.

Woodley says the museum features the largest collection of Reagan movie posters, as well as artifacts he left with the school from his days at Eureka College and from his Hollywood and political career. Many of these items were donated by Reagan when he would return to the college every decade for events including commencements.

The Peace Garden, donated in 2000 by former Eureka College Board Chairman David Vaughan and his wife, Anne, features a bronze bust of the 40th president and a 5-foot-by-4-foot section of the Berlin Wall. The garden commemorates Reagan’s historic 1982 commencement address at the college, where he first proposed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty to reduce nuclear warheads.

“We want the Reagan Memorial Program and Tours to be a place where grandparents can bring their grandchildren to learn the story of a poor kid who had a praying mom and the school that helped launch him to greatness,” Woodley said.

“Many young people these days are disillusioned with education and society in general, but Eureka College is a place where they can find purpose and then go out and change the world.”