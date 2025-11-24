State Police plan nighttime enforcement patrols

METAMORA – Illinois State Police Troop 4 Commander Capt. Dustin Geier announced the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement patrols in Tazewell County during December.

NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Geier said.

The number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths. Officers working the enforcement patrols will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, improper seat belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving, and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations, according to Geier.

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

Geier said the NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.