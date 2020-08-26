Volunteers named to state’s 4-H Hall of Fame

The Illinois 4-H Foundation annually honors longtime volunteers and former staff members for their selfless dedication to 4-H, Extension’s youth development program.

Eighty-six individuals received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award, presented during a virtual ceremony Aug. 18. Five of the honorees are being named posthumously.

The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2005 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.

“These volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” said Angie Barnard, Illinois 4-H Foundation executive director. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”

The 2020 Hall of Fame winners include:

Leon Obert, Adams County; Carmen Birk-Martin, Alexander County; Cathy Simmonds, Bond County; Robert (Bob) Walberg, Boone County; Becky Erbsen, Carroll County; Todd Burrus, Cass County; Andy Hughes, Champaign County; Jessie Crews, Clark County; Cathy Schnepper, Clay County; Michelle Wegmann, Clinton County; Mark Cox, Coles County; and the late Madeline Harris Crawford County;

Josh Milliman, Cumberland County; William Kuhn, DeKalb County; Megan Barth, Dewitt County; Dr. Pennie Crinion, DuPage County; Meggan Cash, Edgar County; Don W. St Ledger, Edwards County; Tom and Bernie Haarmann, Effingham County; Connie Loschen, Ford County; Teresa and Shawn Lane, Fulton County; Donna Cockream, Grundy County; Deanna Erwin, Hamilton County; Teresa Guymon, Hancock County; Dan and Melinda Horton, Henderson County; and Larry Haigh, Iroquois County;

Randy Bierman, Jasper County; Sandra (Sandy) Bechtold, Jersey County; Helen Muto, Jo Daviess County; Georgia Vinson, Johnson County; Bonnie Kararo, Kane County; Gary Kohl, Kankakee County; Jodi Brummel, Kendall County; Roger (Pete) Holmes, Knox County; Lisa Kleber, Lake County; Kerry Hill, Lawrence County; Nancy Wadsworth, Lee County; Gail and the late Ellen Rapp, Livingston County; Stacie Skelton, Logan County; Rick Spencer, Macoupin County; and Lynn Weis, Madison County;

Terry Mulvany, Marion County; Carol Breedlove, Mason County; Tammie Obermark, Massac County; Sherry Lowderman, McDonough County; Robert (Bob) Gallagher, McHenry County; Sid Parks, McLean County; Jeffrey (Jeff) Sampson, Menard County; Brenda Close, Mercer County; Pam Jacobs, Monroe County; the late Phil Crouch, Montgomery County; Jay Harris, Morgan County; Erik Stollard, Moultrie County; Cheryl Price, Ogle County; and Martha Eberley, Peoria County;

Dr. Nathan Pyatt, Piatt County; Marianne Adams, Pike County; Julie Barger, Pope County; Flora Helman, Pulaski County; Jenny Hancock, Richland County; Keith Gorham, Rock Island County; Daniel (Danny) Evans, Saline County; the late Woody Woodruff, Sangamon County; Sandy Brix, Shelby County; Denise Godfrey, St. Clair County; Bill Million, State 4-H; Deb Stocker, State 4-H; the late Sheri Seibold, State 4-H; Stephanie Mitchell, Stephenson County; Dean Beutel, Tazewell County; and Jim and Cindy Walker, Union County;

Nancy Boose, Vermilion County; Gill Sanders, Wabash County; Robin Corzatt, Warren County; Dustin Unverfehrt, Washington County; Phyllis Hilliard Wilks, Wayne County; Liz Masterson, White County; Karen Temple, Whiteside County; Nancy Kuhajda, Will County; Don Elliott, Williamson County; Kathy Palmer, Winnebago County; and Terri Kuebler, Woodford County.

“The Foundation provides avenues to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”

The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private funds that are invested in Illinois 4-H programs that provide meaningful, positive development experiences for Illinois youth to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills. To learn more, visit: 4hfoundation.illinois.edu.

Illinois 4-H empowers and prepares Illinois youth for success. University of Illinois Extension provides 4-H programs in every county in Illinois, affecting the lives of 200,000 youth each year through sustained learning clubs, groups and short-term programming.