Woodford County closes courthouse to public

In an effort to protect our staff and the citizens of Woodford County during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodford County Courthouse located at 115 N. Main St., Eureka, will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23 until further notice.

Access to the building is closed to the public, however county services are still available. Call the office listed below to determine the availability of services:

Woodford County Assessor 309-467-3708

Woodford County Circuit Clerk 309-467-3312

Woodford County Clerk/Recorder 309-467-2822

Woodford County Coroner 309-467-2375

Woodford County Board Office 309-467-7343

Woodford County Treasurer 309-467-4621

Woodford County Zoning 309-467-3023

The Woodford County Circuit Court will remain open.