Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

College adds new events to homecoming weekend

Eureka College’s Homecoming Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 18-19. Here is a rundown of the weekend’s events:

Friday, Oct. 18

8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Melick Library Book Sale

11:30 a.m.

Homecoming Convocation, Becker Auditorium

Special guest comments will be made by 2019 Outstanding Young Alumnus, Travis Wilcoxen ’05.

12:30- 3 p.m.

Carnivale Student Festival, Burrus Dickinson Lawn.

All alumni are welcome to join in the fun on Friday afternoon as students enjoy homecoming festival activities.

3-5 p.m.

Burgess Hall Art Gallery Presents “The National Park Project” Meet and Greet with artist, Beth Shadur

5:30-7 p.m.

VIP Reception for President Circle Members, Burgess Art Gallery, 3rd Floor of Burgess Hall.

(To inquire about becoming a President’s Circle member, contact the Development Office at 877-892-7823.)

5 – 7 p.m.

Black Alumni Association Open House, Gammon Room of Melick Library. (All Alumni Welcome)

6:30-8 p.m.

Reagan Alumni Open House, Jacob House, 207 Campus Street.

8-9 p.m.

Bonfire and Homecoming Happening Pep Rally, Burgess Gravel Parking Lot

Saturday, Oct. 19

9-4 p.m.

Cerf Center Burgoo, Bookstore Open

9:30-2:30 p.m.

Melick Library Book Sale Continues

10-11:30 a.m.

Alumni Board Open House, Ben Major Lounge

11 a.m.

Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Reagan Arena

Noon

Tailgate Area Opens Along Reagan Southwest Lawn with Food Truck fare by Trailin’ Smoke BBQ, Papa Murphy’s Pizza by the slice, Deep Fried Delights, Wayne’s Kettlecorn and Lemonade Shake Ups, Gramma Nana’s Kitchen Sweets, Sodexo Gumbo and Jambalaya. Music provided by ZA Funk!

12-2 p.m.

Homecoming Family Festival

Bring the family out for this our first Homecoming Festival taking place on the Football Practice Field adjacent the Softball Field and Tailgating in the East Reagan parking lot. There will be Student & Community Booths, a photo booth and novelty attractions for the whole family.

2 p.m.

Reagan Alumni Tailgate Gathering adjacent to Alumni Tailgate

2 p.m. – 3rd Quarter

Children’s Area Open with attractions by Fun on the Run and the Unique Twist, Tennis Courts, weather permitting. Rain site: Reagan Arena

3:30 p.m.

Pre-game festivities begin

4 p.m.

Kick Off

7-8:30 p.m.

5th Quarter Party at Chanticleer (All Alumni Welcome)

Tea Time and Green Smoothies with Master Gardeners

University of Illinois Extension and Woodford County Master Gardeners are celebrating fall by sipping herbal teas and gulping down kale smoothies at Heartline and Heart House, 300 Reagan Drive, Eureka, on Friday, Oct. 11 beginning at 10 a.m.

Heartline and Heart House has been growing herbs in their raised beds all summer and is looking for other ways to utilize these aromatic plants before they are killed by frost. This summer’s herbs included lemon verbena, mint, lavender, basil, parsley, rosemary, sage, oregano, and stevia.

A new planting of kale went into a raised bed in late August, so the kale would be perfect for fall smoothies. It is green but sweet and packed with fiber, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. Kale is a cool-weather crop in the same family as broccoli, cauliflower, and kohlrabi. It is grown for its leaves and can be planted in early spring or late summer for abundant harvesting. It has large, textured leaves and grows three-to-four feet tall, and lasts in the garden and landscape well after a killing frost.

REGIONAL

Heartland Community College hosting 5K race

Registration is now open for the Heartland Harvest 5K, happening at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Heartland Community College.

Register online at https://www.heartland.edu/foundation/events/5kRegistration.

Registration is $25 if received by Oct. 18. Race day registration is $30. A $5 student and alumni discount may apply.

Do you want to participate for free? Become a team captain and recruit nine of your friends, co-workers or running buddies to sign-up as a team to receive free entry. Learn more about being a team captain.

Packet pick-up and day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Fitness and Recreation Center gymnasium.

The 5K course will lead runners through the Normal campus to the Corn Crib and back, finishing at the Fitness and Recreation Center where participants will enjoy post-race snacks.

Runners will be timed by the Lake Run Club.

STATE

State makes Next Round of Cannabis License Applications

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said applications for adult use cannabis licenses for new dispensing organizations are now available. Applications for new dispensing organizations can be found on the Department’s website.

The applications will be accepted by the department starting on Dec. 10 and must be submitted by noon on Jan. 2, 2020. Applications will start being reviewed following the Jan. 2 deadline, with 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded by May 1, 2020.

Social equity applicants will receive points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.

WOODFORD COUNTY

County has information on food permits

As the weather cools and the holidays quickly approach, the Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) would like to remind residents that events where food and/or drinks are prepared and served to the public must be inspected and licensed for public health safety reasons. When planning an event (ex: festival, benefit, fundraiser, community dinner, or open house), a temporary food permit is needed in order to serve food and/or drinks to the public. The cost of a single-use food or drink permit is $45; a multiple-use temporary food or drink permit is $55.

There is no charge for not-for-profit organizations. A temporary food or drink permit must be obtained prior to the event.

Anyone planning a temporary food event that is open to the public in Woodford County must contact WCHD at least two weeks prior to the event.

The Woodford County Health Department requires that all temporary food stands be inspected and licensed, even if one’s permanent facility holds an annual license.

Inspections for temporary food services are performed following the Illinois Food Code and Woodford County Food Ordinance.

For more information about temporary food permits, please call Woodford County Health Department at 309-467-3064 or visit www.woodfordhealth.org. Find Woodford County Health Department on Facebook