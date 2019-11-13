Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

Leaf pick-up services runs through Nov. 27

The city of Eureka offers leaf pick up service. During leaf pick up, the city asks that you rake leaves onto the paved portion of the street near the curb. Do not put leaves in bags or put brush in with the leaves or they will not be picked up.

Main and Center street residents rake just to the curb, not onto the street.

Work crews begin at 7a.m. For more information, call 309-467-2113

WOODFORD COUNTY

Sheriff’s Office hiring positions in Corrections Dept.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for persons interested in a career in our Corrections Division. The control room operator is a civilian position working in the control room of the jail. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, see the following for complete description and how to apply.

CRO’s work strictly in the main control room of the correctional facility with no direct inmate contact. Responsibilities include monitoring the CCTV system throughout the building, opening secure doors and hallways, tracking movement of Deputies and inmates through the facility, answering phone calls, verifying warrants, listening to and speaking on a portable radio and speaking to the public.

CRO’s work on a part-time, as needed basis. There is no set schedule so applicants must have a wide range of availability. They must also be willing to work days, nights, weekends and holidays. Starting pay is $13.50/hr. We offer paid training and the opportunity to obtain part-time or even full-time sworn Correctional Deputy status based on performance evaluations.

Requirements for applicants:

Must be at least 18 years of age (preferably 21)

Must have a clear criminal background

Must be able to pass a drug screening

Must have basic computer knowledge

Must be willing to work days, nights, weekends & holidays

Anyone wishing to apply may obtain an application at the Sheriff’s Secretary’s office on the 2nd floor of the Woodford County Public Safety Building or apply online at www.woodfordsheriff.org.

Clinic: Managing Diabetes during the Holidays

Join University of Illinois Extension for the November Diabetes Clinic: “Managing Diabetes During the Holidays” class.

November’s program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Holiday gatherings filled with friends, family, and plenty of delicious food is something to look forward to. However, managing diabetes during this time can be tough and not as much fun. Learn some tips to enjoy the holidays while managing your blood glucose levels. Participants will receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator & Registered Dietitian Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

REGION

Learn about Thanksgivings past at Davis Mansion

“The Blessings of the Table: Thanksgiving at Clover Lawn,” a recreation of the festive Thanksgiving celebrations of the 1870s, is being featured through Nov. 16 at the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington.

The Mansion will be decorated for Thanksgiving, and each day the bountiful foods, family celebrations and charitable customs of the period will be featured. Tours of the Davis Mansion are free and open to the public, and are offered Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, built in the 1870s for U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Davis and his wife, Sarah.

STATE

Most hunting incidents involve elevated tree stands

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is reminding hunters to make safety their first priority as they head to the field for the state’s firearm deer, upland game, waterfowl and other busy hunting seasons.

The IDNR Office of Law Enforcement, which administers the state’s Hunter Safety Education Program, has investigated six hunting incidents so far during 2019, three of which involved hunters falling from elevated tree stands or falling while climbing into or out of tree stands.

In 2018, there were 19 hunting incidents reported in all hunting seasons in Illinois. Among the hunting incidents reported last year, 14 involved tree stands.

When utilizing a tree stand, hunters should check that their stand is installed properly. They should check the harness and straps and replace worn straps if needed; and, check the ladder and other equipment before use to make sure they are in working order.

They also should be aware of weather conditions that could make stands and steps slippery.

Hunters should have their cellphones within easy reach to call for help, if needed. Hunters can review tree stand safety online at http://www.huntercourse.com/treestandsafety/

Other safety considerations include ensuring heating sources are properly ventilated in hunting cabins and boats, wearing appropriate, high visibility clothing while hunting and being familiar with the area being hunted.

Illinois’ busiest hunting season, the seven-day firearm deer season, begins on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, and will conclude Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 5-8.

The Illinois Archery Deer Season opened Oct. 1 and continues through Jan. 19, 2020. Archery deer season is closed during the firearm deer weekends except in those counties where firearm deer hunting is not permitted.

For more details on Illinois deer, waterfowl, upland game, furbearer and other hunting seasons this fall and winter, check the Illinois Digest of Hunting and Trapping Regulations at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/HuntTrapDigest.pdf

Agencies encourage people to prepare for winter

While the official start of winter is not for several weeks, parts of Illinois have already experienced the first snowfall of the season. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois Department of Labor and the National Weather Service (NWS) are encouraging people to begin preparing now for extreme cold, snow and ice.

In terms of weather, 2019 has been a record-breaking year in Illinois. The new year brought a Polar Vortex that crippled most of the Midwest, including blanketing Illinois with life-threatening temperatures for several days.

From 2008-2018, there were 788 fatalities related to cold temperatures in Illinois, which is more than heat (227), tornadoes (23), floods (38) and severe storms/lightning (17) combined. In the United States, about 700 deaths occur each year from hypothermia. Infants and the elderly are particularly at risk of hypothermia.

Unfortunately, no matter how low the temperature dips, many Illinois workers will face the frigid elements to do their jobs. Cold weather is never pleasant, but by taking some precautions, workers can minimize the dangers.

Caution and self-awareness are the keys to cold weather safety. Workers should know the signs of hypothermia, not push their bodies to an extreme, layer clothing and make sure they have plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

To help Illinois residents prepare for winter, IEMA and the NWS developed a winter weather preparedness guide that covers winter weather terms and tips for staying safe at home, in the car and at school. The guide is available on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

For more information about winter weather preparedness, including the Weathering Winter guide from the Illinois Department of Public Health, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.