Woodford Historical Society plans free program

A Charters of Freedom monument displaying full-sized replicas of America’s founding documents is on display at Eureka Lake.

The Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society is presenting a free program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Upper Lake Park (on County Road 800 N — Lake Road). There is picnic-table seating under the pavilion, but attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.

Eureka Mayor Eric Lind and Alderman Linda Logan will share how the brick platforms with angled glass-front display cases containing replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights were installed on the concrete plaza. They will also explain how anyone can still purchase a personalized brick in memory of a family member, business or organization in Woodford County. The project was done in partnership with the nonprofit organization Foundation Forward, which creates displays across the country to promote civic awareness and patriotism.

The purpose of the WCHGS is to discover, collect and preserve whatever relates to the natural, industrial, civil, military, educational, family, and religious history of Woodford County. It also maintains a mini museum and a genealogical research library at 112 N. Main St., Eureka. Volunteers open the society’s headquarters from 1-4 p.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment.

The Historical and Genealogical Society meets the second Thursday of the month from March through November. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public.

For information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.