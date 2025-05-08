Educators honored during Teacher Appreciation Week

Video: https://vimeo.com/chicagocubs/review/1081688846/447df6b521

The Illinois State Board of Education is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week this week to honor the contributions of Illinois teachers.

ISBE is releasing video messages and launching a social media campaign to lift up Illinois’ educators.

Additionally, Illinois’ 2024 Teacher of the Year Rachael Mahmood will had an honor at the Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. Mahmood, a fifth-grade teacher in Indian Prairie Community Unit School District 204 led fans in the tradition of singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the middle of the seventh inning.

“This Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to extend my deepest thanks to the extraordinary educators across Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Prizker said in a video message. “Teaching isn’t just a profession — it’s a calling. Illinois is so proud to be home to so many passionate, talented educators who answer that call with heart and with purpose.”

“Illinois teachers are the heart of our education system,” said state Supt. of Education Tony Sanders. “Whether they’re introducing students to their first books, opening doors to college and careers, or simply being a source of encouragement, teachers shape lives in profound and lasting ways.

“Teacher Appreciation Week is a chance for all of us to reflect on the power of teaching — and to thank the people behind every student’s success.”

Throughout the week, members of the ISBE 2025 Teacher of the Year Cohort is being featured on ISBE’s social media channels sharing tributes to the teachers who inspired them. The campaign, #TeachersInspireTeachers, shines a light on the educators who sparked their passion for the education profession.

Illinois teachers serve more than 1.9 million students every day — helping to shape the next generation. ISBE invites communities, families, and students to take a moment this week to recognize and thank the teachers who make a difference in their lives every day.

