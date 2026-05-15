Federal drug discount expansion proposal may cost Illinois millions, agency head says

SPRINGFIELD — A proposal that would expand access to a federal program that discounts the price of prescription drugs could end up costing Illinois employers an additional $89 million a year, including more than $12 million a year for the state of Illinois.

That’s according to a May 12 memo from the Department of Central Management Services, the agency that administers the state employee health plan, sent to Rep. Travis Weaver, R-Edwards, who requested the information following a meeting of the legislative Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.

Capitol News Illinois obtained a copy of the memo through a third party.

The proposal, contained in a Senate amendment to House Bill 2371, is intended to give Federally Qualified Health Centers, Ryan White AIDS clinics, safety-net hospitals and other healthcare providers that serve large volumes of Medicaid patients greater access to what’s known as the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

The federal 340B program, established in 1992, requires drug manufacturers to provide drugs to those facilities at a discount. Those facilities then mark the price back up when dispensed or prescribed to patients. That spread between their acquisition cost and the price charged becomes an indirect revenue stream that helps feed their bottom line.

The bill pending in the General Assembly, which awaits a final vote in the House, would prohibit drug companies from restricting the ability of those hospitals and clinics to acquire those discounted drugs through contract pharmacies.

That’s something many clinics and safety-net hospitals say they’ve experienced in recent years, limiting their ability to acquire drugs at the discounted prices.

The bill would also prohibit drug manufacturers from requiring 340B-qualified hospitals and clinics to report ingredient cost or pricing data, to report how they manage inventory of 340B drugs or to submit any data or information not required by state or federal law as a condition of participating in the 340B program.

The bill has generated enormous lobbying campaigns on both sides of the issue, shedding light on the complexities of how prescription drugs are priced in the United States and how a seemingly small change in one area can have far-reaching unintended consequences.

During an April 14 COGFA hearing, Shawn Gremminger, president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, explained how the 340B program has grown beyond expectations.

“It was a program designed to be so small, they didn’t bother giving it a name,” he said. “Literally, it’s called 340B because it just sits at section 340B of the Public Health Service Act.”

He said as Medicaid programs expanded, so too did the number of hospitals that were able to qualify for the 340B drug program. And as those hospitals became eligible, Gremminger said, all their affiliated clinics and medical practices became eligible, too.

Today, Gremminger said, the 340B program is the second-largest drug purchasing program in the country, behind Medicare Part D, and growing by an average 15 percent to 20 percent a year.

The problem for many health insurance plans like Illinois’ State Employees Group Insurance Program, or SEGIP, is that when their members go to a 340B-qualifying hospital or clinic, those plans pay the full marked-up price for any drugs their members receive. But the plans no longer receive any manufacturer’s rebate for the drugs they purchase, thus raising the net cost of prescription drugs for patients enrolled in those health plans.

“Effectively, our rebates are crowded out by the 340B rebate,” Gremminger said.

“Independent analysis estimates that the current 340B program costs Illinois employers approximately $224 million annually, with the proposed legislation expected to increase those costs by an additional $89 million,” CMS said in the memo to Weaver. “For SEGIP specifically, lost rebates are estimated at $31 million annually, with an additional projected impact of $12.4 million under the proposed legislation.”

The memo cites an analysis published in 2024 by the health industry research and technology firm IQVIA.

phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.