Governor reappoints five to state jobs, panels

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reappointments to state jobs and commissions include:

Health Benefits Exchange

Stephanie Altman will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Health Benefits Exchange Advisory Committee.

Altman is of Counsel at the Legal Council for Health Justice. Previously, she served as director of healthcare justice and senior director of policy at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law. There, Altman represented clients in individual and class actions related to healthcare equity, and she advocated for accessible healthcare through administrative and legislative forums.

She served on the board of healthcare organization Telligen, the National Quality Forum Measure Applications Partnership Medicaid Child Task Force, and the Legal Aid Committee of the Chicago Bar Association. Altman received the Loretta Lacey Child Health Advocacy Award in 2011 from the Association of Teachers of Maternal and Child Health, the Esther R. Rothstein Award in 2010 from the Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, and the Child Health Advocates Award in 2005 from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Altman earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Grinnell College and her Juris Doctorate from Loyola University’s School of Law.

Wendy Epstein will also continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee.

Epstein serves as Vincent de Paul professor of law and associate dean of research and faculty professional development at DePaul University College of Law. Previously, Epstein served as counsel for commercial litigation at Kirkland and Ellis LLP.

She has shared her legal knowledge at University of Chicago, University of Arizona, and Loyola University law schools as a visiting professor. Her teaching and research are focused on health care law and policy, and she was recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the LA Times, the Chicago Tribune, STAT News, and The Conversation. While studying at Harvard Law School, Epstein was editor in chief of the Journal of Law, Medicine, and Ethics, executive editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, and she co-authored an internet privacy course for the Berkman Center for Internet and Society.

Epstein earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and her Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

DCFS

Ann McIntyre will continue to serve as the inspector general of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. McIntyre has served as DCFS inspector general for the Department of Children and Family Services, since 2022. McIntyre has served on staff in the Office of the Inspector General at DCFS for 27 years, most recently as chief legal counsel.

She is a part of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Association of Inspectors General. Previously, McIntyre served on the DCFS Conflict of Interest Committee and the St. Giles School Board.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American studies from University of Notre Dame and her Master of Social Work and Juris Doctorate from Loyola University.

Forensic Science Commission

Claire Dragovich will continue to serve as chair of the Illinois Forensic Science Commission.

Dragovich serves as laboratory director and quality manager of the DuPage County Forensic Science Center.

Previously, Dragovich was forensic drug chemist and supervisor of the Chemistry and Microscopy Section at DPC-FSC. The laboratory at the DPC-FSC provides forensic services on seized drugs, latent prints, and forensic biology and DNA to more than 30 law enforcement agencies within DuPage. Dragovich is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the laboratory, including personnel, purchasing, grant management, accreditation conformance, and quality issues.

She holds certificant status in drug analysis from the American Board of Criminalistics. She is part of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, an associate member of the Clandestine Laboratory Investigating Chemists Association, and member of the Midwestern Association of Forensic Scientists.

Dragovich earned her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Benedictine University and a certificate in forensic drug chemistry from University of Florida.

Torture Inquiry and Relief

Daniel Fenske will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.

Fenske serves as a partner at Mayer Brown LLP. Previously, he served as a partner and litigator at Jenner and Block LLP. In these roles, Fenske has gained experience in antitrust investigations, regulatory issues, and commercial litigation.

Fenske earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Marquette University and his Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm all five reappointments.