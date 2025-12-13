Hinsdale superintendent, Crime Lab leader join state panels

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made two appointments to state boards.

The appointments are:

College Board

Héctor García will serve as a member of the Illinois Community College Board.

García serves as superintendent of District 181, where he oversees nine schools with 3,500 students in the Hinsdale area. Prior to joining District 181 in 2018, García served as superintendent and chief financial officer of Plano District 88, assistant superintendent of educational services for Glenbard School District 87, and director of curriculum and instruction in Plainfield School District 202.

He has been a member of state and national committees, including chair of the National Academic Assembly Council for College and a member of the Illinois State Board of Education’s Performance Evaluation Advisory Council, which developed new teacher and principal evaluation methods.

García earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from University of Illinois – Chicago, a Master of Education degree in education administration from Northern Illinois University, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in education leadership and policy studies from Loyola University.

Forensic Science Commission

Peter St. Andre will serve as a member of the Illinois Forensic Science Commission.

St. Andre serves as executive director of the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory, where he leads strategic, operational, and scientific initiatives to support more than 60 law enforcement agencies across northeastern Illinois.

He brings nearly 15 years of forensic science experience to the commission, previously serving as supervisor and combined DNA index system administrator of the San Francisco Police Department Crime Laboratory’s DNA Unit. St. Andre is a member of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, International Society of Forensic Genetics, and Lake County Chiefs of Police Association. St. Andre earned a Bachelor of Science in genetics from University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Master of Forensic Science in forensic molecular biology from George Washington University.

St. Andre’s appointment is effective Dec. 21.

The state Senate needs to confirm both appointments.