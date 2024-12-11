Illinois sees decline in voting

SPRINGFIELD — Vice President Kamala Harris won Illinois by nearly 11 points as turnout dipped for the 2024 General Election, according to official election results certified by the State Board of Elections.

The board met Dec. 2 to certify the results of the 2024 election and released final vote totals for races around the state, including locking in several close legislative races. The results also reflected shifts in turnout and voting behavior.

Illinois saw turnout dip in 2024 compared to recent presidential contests. About 5.7 million people participated in this year’s election, representing 70.42 percent of the state’s 8.1 million registered voters. That’s a decline from 2020 when 72.92 percent of voters participated in the largest turnout for a presidential election in Illinois since 1992, according to the board.

This year’s turnout was the fourth lowest if the last 40 years, according to the board. Turnout was slightly below President-elect Donald Trump’s first victory in 2016, but higher than former President Barack Obama’s victory in 2012. Chicago Board of Election officials reported last month that the city saw the second lowest turnout in a presidential race in 80 years.

The lower turnout in the November election also followed low turnout in the March primary, which featured uncontested presidential primaries in Illinois after challengers dropped out of the race by the time it was Illinois’ turn to vote.

Voting by mail also remained a popular option for many voters, with more than 1 million people casting their ballot in the mail. That’s down from more than 2 million people in 2020, but it represents the third consecutive statewide election in which more than 15 percent of voters used a mail-in ballot.

A greater portion of the electorate cast early in-person ballots this year than ever before, however. Board of Elections data shows 34.65 percent of votes were cast in-person before Election Day this year, surpassing 2020’s record of 32.89 percent.

This year’s election was the second time most voters did not vote on Election Day. Data shows 46.6

percent of ballots were cast on Election Day itself, compared to about two-thirds in recent years. Most voters during the pandemic election in 2020 also participated early, either in person or by mail, rather than on Election Day.

In the presidential race, Harris received 3,062,863 votes in Illinois, or 54.37 percent of the vote, to receive Illinois’ 19 electoral votes. That’s 409,052 fewer votes than President Joe Biden received in 2020.

Though Harris won Illinois’ electoral votes by nearly 11 points this year, Trump narrowed his margin of defeat in Illinois after losing the state in both 2016 and 2020 by about 17 points. Harris’ 10.9-point victory was the smallest margin of victory for a Democratic presidential candidate since John Kerry won Illinois in 2004 by about 11 points.

Trump improved his margin in Illinois on his way to an Electoral College and national popular vote victory for the first time. He received 2,158 more votes in 2024 compared to 2020. Despite Trump’s loss in the state, Republicans said they still believe the election results show a mandate in Illinois for their policies.

“I think the people of Illinois, and moreover, the people of this country, have seen what the Democrats have done, especially over the last several years and how woke it has become,” Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, said at a news conference in November. “This is a clear mandate to that ridiculousness that has been going on the last four years.”

Further down the ballot, results certified Monday finalized many close races in the Illinois House. The chamber’s balance is unchanged by the election and Democrats will hold a 78-member supermajority when lawmakers are sworn in on Jan. 8.

“Democrats won every seat in the General Assembly that it already had, and we won in races that I think people didn’t expect — county board races, taking control of the McLean County Board, for example, coroner races,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last month reacting to the election results. “People clearly bifurcated and made decisions different down the ballot than they did at the top of the ballot, so I’m proud of that. I think that’s a result of the policies Democrats have had in Illinois.”

Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, officially eked out a 47-vote victory in the 52nd House District in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago in a race House Democrats spent millions hoping to flip. Rep. Amy Grant, R-Wheaton, won a fourth term in the 47th House District in DuPage County by 292 votes; and Rep. Brandun Schweizer, R-Danville, was reelected by 269 votes in the 104th House District in Champaign and Vermillion counties.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Moline, defeated former Winnebago County Republican judge Joe McGraw by 8.86 points in the 17th Congressional District, which was considered to be the state’s most competitive federal race.

A majority of voters also supported three statewide advisory questions which asked about potential penalties for interfering with an election judge, a tax on millionaires to cover property tax relief and requiring insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization.

