Motorcyclist cited in I-355 crash

A motorcyclist was charged in connection with an accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 355.

Illinois State Police responded to an accident shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-355 at milepost 18 in Lisle for a personal injury crash involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a Volkswagen.

Police said the motorcycle struck the right guardrail before hitting the rear of the Volkswagen.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Lake Zurich, was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-355 were closed for the accident investigation.

The motorcyclist was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.