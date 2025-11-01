Pritzker pledges to sign sweeping energy reform bill

SPRINGFIELD — A closely-watched and long-debated piece of energy legislation is set to become law after passing through both legislative chambers with the governor’s endorsement.

The bill that cleared the General Assembly Thursday funds energy storage systems through a new charge to Illinois electric customers that will take effect in 2030. The bill also lifts a longtime ban on new nuclear power developments and gives new authority to state utility regulators.

Proponents say the bill will lower costs for utility customers, but critics worry that a lack of cost-control measures will increase electricity prices for Illinois residents.

“Here’s the bottom line in my view: this package is about making energy more affordable for ratepayers in years ahead. We’re getting more energy on the grid,” bill sponsor Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, said Thursday. “If we do nothing… the rates are going to continue to go up.”

The Illinois Senate approved Senate Bill 25 — also known as the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act, or CRGA — Thursday evening, 37-22. That follows the House of Representatives approving it Wednesday night, 70-37.

It next heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who pledged to sign the bill Thursday, noting that “what we’re trying to do is lower electricity costs.”

Pritzker’s office was heavily involved in negotiations around the bill throughout its tumultuous legislative history.

Versions of the bill date back to negotiations in 2024, with initial talks of an energy package cropping up in the weeks ahead of a January 2025 lame duck session. Drafts of the bill circulated throughout the spring legislative session before ultimately being abandoned.

What’s in the bill?

Senate Bill 25 — which supporters call the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act, or CRGA — is the largest change to Illinois’ energy policy in at least four years. Among its core policies:

Battery storage. The core of the bill is a new incentive structure for energy storage projects. The incentives are broadly similar to how the state funds renewable developments like wind and solar power. They will result in new charges to ratepayers, although proponents say that savings from more storage on the grid will offset costs.

The core of the bill is a new incentive structure for energy storage projects. The incentives are broadly similar to how the state funds renewable developments like wind and solar power. They will result in new charges to ratepayers, although proponents say that savings from more storage on the grid will offset costs. Energy efficiency. The bill adds new requirements for energy efficiency programs at natural gas and electric utilities. These are aimed at reducing energy demand and proponents of the measure say they will lower prices for consumers.

The bill adds new requirements for energy efficiency programs at natural gas and electric utilities. These are aimed at reducing energy demand and proponents of the measure say they will lower prices for consumers. Nuclear power. The bill lifts a longstanding moratorium on large-scale nuclear power plants, but it also hikes fees for nuclear plant operators.

The bill lifts a longstanding moratorium on large-scale nuclear power plants, but it also hikes fees for nuclear plant operators. New authority for regulators. The Illinois Commerce Commission, the state’s utility regulator, would gain new authority for “integrated resource planning,” a way of setting long-term plans to control both supply-side issues, like plans for electric generation, as well as managing demand.

The Illinois Commerce Commission, the state’s utility regulator, would gain new authority for “integrated resource planning,” a way of setting long-term plans to control both supply-side issues, like plans for electric generation, as well as managing demand. Labor protections. New requirements for community solar projects would close a loophole that some developers were using to avoid hiring union labor. This was a major priority for organized labor groups during negotiations.

New requirements for community solar projects would close a loophole that some developers were using to avoid hiring union labor. This was a major priority for organized labor groups during negotiations. Data centers air regulations. The bill places new requirements on the backup generators used by data centers, which require always-on power to operate.

The bill places new requirements on the backup generators used by data centers, which require always-on power to operate. Virtual power plants and time-of-use. The bill requires large utilities to create “virtual power plant” programs and time-of-use rate plans. This allows utilities to use small-scale residential solar and battery projects to deliver energy throughout the day.

The bill requires large utilities to create “virtual power plant” programs and time-of-use rate plans. This allows utilities to use small-scale residential solar and battery projects to deliver energy throughout the day. Geothermal energy. The bill outlines a program to fund geothermal heating, a technology which uses naturally occurring heat from underground to offset the need for electric or fossil fuel-based heating.

The bill outlines a program to fund geothermal heating, a technology which uses naturally occurring heat from underground to offset the need for electric or fossil fuel-based heating. Thermal energy networks. A new state-backed loan program would fund thermal energy network projects. These use water-filled pipes to transfer heat between energy-intensive buildings, wastewater systems and bodies of water. They can also use geothermal energy to manage heat.

Renewable industry, environmentalists celebrate

A cadre of advocacy groups, renewable industry associations and lawmakers praised the bill’s passage.

The governor said the bill was a positive step toward affordability at a time when renewable energy faces expensive headwinds across the U.S.

“For far too long, private grid operators have been hiking up rates that are making it harder for Illinois families to pay their utility bills,” Pritzker said in a statement. “At the same time, the Trump Administration has been blocking the ability to bring lower-cost energy options online.”

President Donald Trump’s domestic policy package, passed earlier this summer, sent shockwaves through the renewable industry as it ended subsidies and incentives for electric vehicles, wind power projects, solar installation and other policies key to funding renewable development.