R.F.D. News & Views

This week in ag, the fallout continues from RFK’s “Make America Healthy Again” report that recommends sweeping changes to how farmers produce food. We’ve also got info on big changes coming to the Illinois Pork Expo, and an opportunity for farmers to help disaster-stricken colleagues in the Midwest. Please read on…

MAHA report written by AI?

BLOOMINGTON – Last week’s poorly received Make America Healthy Again report, issued by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, called into question the proven safety of many of the common pesticides, herbicides and other farm chemicals to human health.

The report, which contains RFK’s recommendations for future policy regarding U.S. agricultural production practices, has since been disassembled, discredited and discarded by the scientific community. For starters, the report cites non-existent “studies” to bolster support for unreasonable, unproven claims made regarding the safety of farm chemicals and other inputs.

“What farmers like me find troubling is the way the report sows seeds of doubt about the safety of farming and our food system when, the truth is, America has a safe food supply because of the careful, science-based practices we follow,” Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president, said in a prepared statement.

During a phone interview, Megan Dwyer, Illinois Corn Growers Association director of conservation and nutrient stewardship, who has read the report, said she’s not sure that at least part of it wasn’t generated via artificial intelligence.

“One could argue that some of these citations within the report might be AI-generated,” she said. “We’re concerned that some of the report will cause undue alarm or concern on a food system that is very safe. In so many other areas of our life, we embrace technology. The one place that we’ve really had a lot of push back is in agriculture. We like the nostalgic vision of Old McDonald on the farm, but we need to realize that (ideal) is no longer practical, and no better or safer for the environment or for nutrition than now. Farmers have been embracing tech for decades, as we do on our farm.”

Dwyer begins EPA advisory role, awaits action

BLOOMINGTON – Dwyer was named to a special Environmental Protection Agency agricultural advisory board in 2024 under then-President Joe Biden and former EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Under the direction of President Donald Trump’s EPA administrator, Lee Zeldin, Dwyer was invited to an introductory meeting of the EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Advisory Committee in late January, but has yet to receive any further instruction or guidance as to what contributions she might offer in relation to the farm bill’s conservation title, Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act climate-smart farming policies, or, most recently, MAHA policy recommendations regarding ag (see previous news item) that overlap with the EPA’s jurisdiction.

“I have been inquiring about when we can expect another meeting. We are still awaiting (Zeldin’s) charge for our group and actions going forward,” Dwyer said. “We hope to believe that the EPA is competent enough to be able to push back against some of these (Trump and RFK-led recommended agricultural production practices).

“We hope they are empowered to say (farmers) are using sound science and data in making our decisions and that these are practices that have been in place for decades. We’re using real science, credible and peer-reviewed science.”

Dwyer is not only a family farmer but also represents Illinois corn farmers in many conversations related to conservation practice adoption, the Endangered Species Act, 45Z tax guidance and nutrient management. She is a certified crop advisor and shares in ownership of Ag Authority, an agronomy consulting opportunity for farmers to improve sustainability and in-field efficiency.

IL Pork Expo nixed for ‘Swine Mixer’

SPRINGFIELD – A longstanding yearly tradition for Illinois pork producers, the Illinois Pork Expo, is being mothballed in favor of a new event, the Illinois Pork Producers Association is calling the Illinois Swine Mixer.

Described as a twist on the commodity group’s trade show, IPPA’s Illinois Swine Mixer will move beyond the traditional trade show model to offer an interactive experience focused on connection, collaboration and celebration within the pork industry, according to an IPPA news release.

The event will eschew the typical trade show layout of 10×10 booths and static displays for “an afternoon and evening filled with strategic networking opportunities, including dedicated conversation corners for business discussions, social stations for relaxed engagement, and a new format designed to help you move, mingle, and make real connections,” the IPPA explained.

Like the Illinois Pork Expo, which was held in Peoria for many years before relocating to the Bank of Springfield Center several years ago, the Illinois Swine Mixer will aim to build and strengthen industry relationships, celebrate Illinois pork production achievements, foster networking with peers, policy makers, and partners and offer the latest IPPA and policy updates.

The inaugural Illinois Swine Mixer will take place Feb. 26 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in downtown Springﬁeld.

FCFI seeking disaster volunteers, equipment

LEXINGTON – In the wake of the recent, devastating tornado outbreak that stretched from Oklahoma to central Kentucky, Lexington-based Fellowship of Christian Farmers International is mobilizing to assist farmers and others affected by the storms.

The volunteer-based organization is also supporting farmers affected by a May 16 tornado in Sullivan, Indiana. FCFI’s Steve Miller is leading efforts in Sullivan with a side-by-side AUV pulling a dump trailer. FCFI is also relocating a tractor to assist with debris loading.

“We have strong connections with local farmers in the area, as this marks our second tornado recovery response in Sullivan,” according to an FCFI email. “We’re especially excited about the possibility of involving local (Future Farmers of America) youth again, just as we did previously. Their support was instrumental, and we welcome anyone willing to assist with immediate cleanup and rebuilding.”

To inquire about helping, contact FCFI at (616) 676-6684 or visit https://www.fcfi.org/

Illinois Farm Fact

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is accepting specialty crop block grant applications through June 23. Information about the program can be obtained by contacting AGR.ISCBG@illinois.gov.

Tim Alexander is a freelance writer.