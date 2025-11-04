R.F.D. News & Views

Illinois and U.S. soybean producers were thrilled to hear that China would commit to buying millions of tons of beans, but word on the vine is to be cautious about the claim. We’ll root out this story and more in this week’s news roundup for Illinois farmers and rural dwellers.

Will China buy millions of tons of soybeans?

URBANA — News reports were still coming in at press time about China’s reported agreement to purchase at least 87 metric tons of U.S. soybeans over the coming years.

The agreement was reportedly reached following a meeting over tariffs and the Chinese fentanyl trade between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 23. China agreed to buy 12 million metric tons of soybeans this year, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. For the next three years, China also agreed to buy a minimum of 25 million tons annually, Bessent told Fox News.

Trump said that China will purchase some U.S. soybeans immediately, though the Chinese commerce ministry claimed the two countries had only agreed to expand agricultural trade, according to Bloomberg. The news service reported that with a limited number of soybean cargoes booked so far, the likelihood of a dramatic and rapid revival in U.S. purchases is shrinking, at least for commercial buyers. In addition, China has switched to purchasing more Brazilian soybeans and recently bought record volumes from Argentina as part of its strategy to diversify supply, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to lowering overall tariffs against China from 57 percent to 47 percent as a result of the meeting, “China’s Commerce Ministry said (Oct. 23) that the U.S. will pause its measures under its Section 301 investigation against China’s shipbuilding and maritime industries for one year,” the Associated Press reported. “It said China will pause its relevant countermeasures against the U.S. for a year in response after the U.S. suspensions take effect.”

Additionally, “China has agreed to suspend its new export control restrictions on rare earth minerals for one year and study and refine them, the Commerce Ministry said,” according to the AP. “In return, the U.S. will suspend for one year a rule that expanded its controls to all subsidiaries that are at least 50 percent owned by Chinese companies on an export control list.” (U of I Farm Policy news)

Ag coalition urges USDA to retain Urbana lab

BLOOMINGTON — A number of state soybean associations, led by the Illinois Soybean Association and the American Soybean Association, submitted a joint letter to United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins urging the administration to preserve the Agricultural Research Service facility located at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The ARS lab is home to the National Soybean Germplasm Collection, which, as noted in an earlier RFD N&V column, is destined by USDA to be moved to Colombia, Missouri. The Urbana ARS is slated to receive no funding from USDA in FY 2026.

Those who signed the Oct. 1 letter contend the Urbana site is vital to global leadership in soybean genetics due to Illinois being the top soybean producing state with a unique blend of favorable climate, land, soils, and proximity to outstanding research institutions. In a news release, the Illinois Soybean Association cautioned that such a move could slow ongoing breeding progress, create uncertainty for soybean improvement efforts and risk weakening America’s competitive position at a time when other nations are expanding their genetic research programs.

“The work being done in Urbana is the backbone of soybean progress in this country. Moving the collection would put years of research at risk and slow down the tools we need on our farms. While Brazil and China are investing heavily in their soybean breeding, we can’t afford to take a step backwards here at home,” said Bryan Severs, ISA Chairman.

U of I Professor and Crop Sciences Department Head Adam Davis said, “The strong USDA-ARS partnership on the University of Illinois campus helps future-proof agriculture in the U.S. and secure supply chains worldwide. Our scientific collaborations and ARS plant genetic resources address ever-changing demands on field crop production. We deeply value the farmers and coalitions who recognize and champion the value of these resources.”

Budzinski touts Illinois, U.S. ag at Press Club gala

DECATUR — Speaking virtually to a packed room at a recent National Press Club forum on regenerative agriculture, U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-13th, addressed producers, policymakers, and private-sector leaders on how U.S. agricultural innovation is delivering global solutions while proving that productivity and sustainability go hand in hand. The lawmaker, speaking from her Decatur office, said she is fighting to protect federal funding for sustainable agriculture practices.

“Obviously, something I wish we had been able to protect was the $14 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act for climate-smart agriculture, but in the absence of that the fight continues as we continue to promote conservation,” said Budzinski. She is concerned about oversubscription to EQIP and other farm conservation incentives offered by the federal government that are underfunded for demand. “It’s something we want to see continued investment in,” she said. “It’s important to sustainability to make sure that those dollars are going to continue to be there.”

She also pointed to the Rural Energy for America Program, which provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to farmers and small businesses for renewable energy systems but whose grant program was paused by the United States Department of Agriculture, as critical to U.S. agricultural sustainability efforts. Over $9 million in REAP grants were awarded within Budzinski’s 13th Congressional District of Illinois before the program was suspended by the Trump administration. According to a USDA website, grant applications were scheduled to resume after September if not for the “radical left” government shutdown that continued at press time.

New program lowers barriers to farming

LIBERTYVILLE — Farm Foundation welcomed guests and partners to their Libertyville campus to launch FarmPath, a new Farm Foundation program making farming more accessible for the next generation. The program will provide aspiring and beginning farmers with the tools, mentorship, and early capital needed to start and sustain viable farm businesses. With support from The Mosaic Company Foundation for Sustainable Food Systems and the PepsiCo Foundation, FarmPath aims to lower barriers to entry and open more doors for the next generation of diverse, innovative, and sustainable farmers. More info: https://www.farmfoundation.org/programs-overview/farmpath/.(Farm Foundation news)

Illinois Farm Fact:

The USDA created the National Soybean Germplasm Collection in 1949 to preserve soybean genetic diversity. Richard Bernard became the curator of the “northern collection” in Urbana in 1954.