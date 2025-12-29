R.F.D. News & Views

As 2025 comes to a close, we have data on workforce losses within the U.S. Department of Agriculture that may be affecting farm and rural services. We also have news about national corn yield contest winners from Illinois, and info on how to safely and ecologically dispose of your Christmas tree. Please read on …

Report: Rural Development lost 36 percent of workforce

URBANA — A new report states that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has shed around 20 percent of its employee workforce since Donald Trump became president in January.

Breaking down losses by department, it was revealed that USDA Rural Development was among the hardest-hit agencies, with a whopping 36-percent reduction of its workforce in the past year.

“‘Losing nearly 20 percent of all USDA staff weakens the department’s ability to respond to challenges facing our farmers, leaves our food supply chains more vulnerable to threats like New World Screwworm and avian flu, and undermines efforts to drive the rural economy forward,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, in a statement.

The Trump administration defended the cuts, with a USDA spokesperson saying the agency is “being transparent about plans to optimize and reduce our workforce and to return the department to a customer-service-focused, farmer-first agency.”

Rural news source Agri-Pulse reported that “Rural Development was among the agencies and mission areas hardest hit by attrition, losing 1,745, or 36 percent of the 4,910 employees with whom RD started the year. The Natural Resources Conservation Service lost 2,673 employees, or 22 percent of its staff.”

In addition, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service lost 25 percent, or 2,105 employees, and the Agricultural Research Service lost 23 percent of its workforce, or 1,647 employees, according to Agri-Pulse.

Are you a farmer or rural landowner who has had dealings with any USDA agencies in the past year? RFD News and Views would be interested in hearing about your experience — good or bad. Email this columnist at farmrep1@gmail.com to share your story. (University of Illinois Farm Policy News)

Kristi Jones promoted to assistant IDOA director

SPRINGFIELD — After serving as deputy director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture in Springfield, Kristi Jones will have a new title in 2026 — that of IDOA assistant director. Jones has served as the deputy director of IDOA since May 2020, after previously serving as IDOA’s division manager of natural resources, division manager of food safety and animal protection, communications director and bureau chief of non-fair events.

“Kristi’s policy knowledge is second to none,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “I have relied on her leadership and experience as deputy director, and without a doubt, she will continue to excel as assistant director.”

During her career at IDOA, Jones tackled local food system development and expansion, along with rebuilding a network of field veterinarians to address foreign animal disease management and helping disadvantaged farmers. Jones was appointed acting assistant director by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The appointment will require confirmation by the Illinois Senate. She resides in Springfield with her husband Brian and daughters Hannah and Sydney. (Illinois E-news release)

Hormel honors Loos

BLOOMINGTON — Dave Loos, late director of biofuels and research for the Illinois Corn Growers Association, was honored posthumously with a plaque recognizing his many years of dedicated research, leadership, and collaboration at the Hormel Institute at the University of Minnesota Medical Research Center.

“The plaque serves as a lasting tribute to Dave’s profound impact on biofuels innovation and his commitment to advancing science-based solutions that benefit farmers and the agricultural community. Throughout his career, Dave was a trusted partner to researchers, institutions, and industry leaders, including Hormel Institute. His work consistently reflected a deep belief in the role of biofuels and agricultural research in strengthening rural economies and creating sustainable opportunities for future generations,” an Illinois Corn news release stated.

“Dave passed away earlier this year, but his legacy continues through the relationships he built, the research he partnered in, and the progress he helped achieve for Illinois corn farmers. This recognition is a meaningful reminder of his monumental contributions and the respect he earned across the agricultural community,” according to Illinois Corn.

Illinois growers record 336, 348 bu./acre harvests

BLOOMINGTON — The National Corn Growers Association announced the winners of its 2025 Corn Yield Contest, along with a state-by-state breakdown of top growers. In Illinois, the “Conventional Non-Irrigated-B” category was won by John Groves of Atwater, with a yield of 336 bushels per acre. Groves planted Pioneer P1742PCE seed.

In the national contest (this is where it gets confusing) Troy Uphoff of Findlay planted DEKALB DKC68-35 seed to harvest a yield of 348.17 bu./acre, good for third place. Uphoff did not win state honors because growers cannot win prizes in multiple categories.

Nationally, Kevin Kalb of Dubois, Indiana won top honors in the class with a whopping 425.77 bu./acre corn harvest from DEKALB DKC68-35RIB seed. Now in its 61st year, the 2025 NCGA Corn Yield Contest saw 7,800 entries from farmers in 47 states across 10 production categories. Verified yields across all entries averaged 269 bushels per acre.

Tree recycling locations announced

SPRINGFIELD — If your family is like mine, we generally keep our Christmas tree up until New Year’s Day before disposal, and later burn it. Have you considered recycling your natural Christmas tree for the benefit of aquatic habitat? Follow this link to see where the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering free yule tree disposal for this purpose. For locations, visit https://ifishillinois.org/Pages/Resources/Programs/ChristmasTreeDropLocations

Illinois Farm Fact:

RFD News and Views and this columnist wish all our readers a happy, healthy and prosperous new year in 2026!