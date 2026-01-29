Sean Grayson gets 20-year sentence in Sonya Massey shooting death

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson was sentenced to the maximum penalty under Illinois law for second degree murder – 20 years in prison – for the July 6, 2024, fatal shooting of Sonya Massey.

As dozens of protestors and supporters of the Massey family rallied outside the Sangamon County Justice Center, Judge Ryan Cadagin read the sentence to Grayson and a packed courtroom that included members of both the Grayson and Massey families on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Grayson is eligible for day-to-day “good time” credit (less 561 days spent in custody at the Sangamon County Jail).

Grayson, speaking on his own behalf, said he understood the Massey family’s anger and regretted his actions on the night of the murder.

“I was very unprofessional in my conduct that night and the things I said to Sonya Massey that night she did not deserve,” a tearful Grayson said, addressing Cadigan. “I made a lot of mistakes and a lot of terrible decisions. I am very sorry.”

Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder by a Peoria County jury in October for the shooting of Massey, a single mother of two from the unincorporated Woodside Township area of Springfield. She had summoned police to her home to investigate a possible prowler, prompting Grayson to respond to Massey’s home.

The shooting occurred after Grayson and fellow Sangamon sheriff’s deputy Dawson Farley, entered the Massey’s home and encountered her holding a pot of boiling water. Raising the pot of water above her head, Massey uttered the words “In the name of Jesus I rebuke you” shortly before Grayson shot her three times.

Grayson was escorted by deputies into the courtroom, shackled and wearing black and white striped jail garb. Appearing disheveled and gaunt, a bearded Grayson had what appeared to be a medical patch under his left arm. Grayson was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2023 and was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer of the rectum and lungs after the cancer spread, according to defense attorney Mark Wykoff.

Around three dozen Massey family members and supporters crowded into six rows of the tiny courtroom, while a smaller gathering of Grayson family members and friends sat directly across the aisle. Donna Massey, mother of Sonya Massey, sat at the end of a row, supported by Anjanette Young of the Purple Coalition, a grassroots Springfield organization that promotes justice and reform for Black and disadvantaged residents. Shortly before the sentencing hearing began, sheriff’s deputies handed out boxes of tissues to both sides.

In addition to impact statements from members of the Massey family being submitted to Cadagin in advance, they were read out loud by the family members during the hearing’s most emotional moments. First to take the stand was Summer Massey, Sonya Massey’s 16-year-old daughter. “I have been deeply impacted mentally and emotionally by the murder of my mother,” she said. “Since then, I have not been the same person, and this will affect me for the rest of my life.”

Malachi Massey, Sonya Massey’s 19-year-old son, said his life had been impacted by his mother’s murder in a number of ways. “Sometimes I wake up and don’t really know what to do. My soul is ripped; it’s like a part of me has died,” he said.

James Wilburn, Sonya Massey’s father, said he would “not rest” until Grayson is prosecuted at “the federal level” for his crime and the Sonya Massey Law, which provides for more intense background checks for law enforcement applicants, becomes federal law. “I am bent today but not broken,” said Wilburn, his voice rising in volume with every word. “Our family is going to suffer forever from the murder of Sonya. I will never hear her say again, ‘Daddy, I love you’.”

Referring to Grayson’s spotty law enforcement employment record as one of a “frequent flyer,”

Wilburn told Cadagin that Grayson should never have been hired or issued a gun by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. “The defendant must be given the maximum sentence; and be prosecuted federally for the violation of her civil rights. The eyes of the country and our family and friends are on you. May God have mercy on the defendant’s soul,” he said.

Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna Massey, was visibly shaken when she took the witness stand to testify about the impact of her daughter’s murder. “I’ve lost my short term memory, and I can’t watch movies where someone gets shot and dies. I have flashbacks. I am afraid to call police or I might end up shot like Sonya,” Donna Massey said, while describing Sonya as an honor student, a great mother and a supervisor for a home health service before kidney disease interrupted her work.

Turning her head to face Grayson, Donna Massey said to her daughter’s killer: “Sean Grayson, I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Character letters on behalf of the defendant were submitted to the judge by Wykoff. Grayson’s medical records were also given to Cadagin as evidence, as well as an IDOC financial impact statement meant to illustrate the enhanced financial burden of Grayson’s incarceration, which will be “exponentially” higher than the $50,000 per year estimated cost of incarcerating a prisoner in Illinois in 2025 due to his medical condition.

After hearing from Wykoff and considering all the evidence, Cadagin pronounced his sentence on Grayson, saying that the defendant must be held to a high standard as a sworn law officer. “The sentence imposed today is required to deter others from committing a similar crime,” Cadagin said, refuting the defense’s request for leniency based, in part, on Grayson’s medical condition and rejecting Wykoff’s recommendation for a community-based sentence of probation and a conviction for a Class A misdemeanor. “There is no evidence submitted to support this … the Illinois Department of Corrections has medical care similar to the treatment the defendant has been receiving while in the Sangamon County Jail,” he said.

Before sentencing Grayson, Cadagin dismissed a motion made in November by Grayson’s attorneys for a new trial. Attorneys argued that Cadagin erred when allowing a Peoria County jury to hear disparaging remarks Grayson made about Massey, which were recorded on a police bodycam immediately following the shooting. Massey, a single mother of two from the unincorporated Woodside Township area of Springfield, had summoned police to her home to investigate a possible prowler.

“As a result, the events following the shooting had no relevance to the issues in the case,” the attorneys wrote in their Nov. 26 motion, in which they sought a new trial. “The only purpose served by the introduction of that evidence was to improperly inflame the passions of the jury – which was substantially prejudicial to the defendant.”

Around 20 members of the media were allowed inside the courtroom, though no audio or video recording was permitted.