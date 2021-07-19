State awards $3.5 million in youth investment grants

Using revenue generated from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced 21 grants totaling $3.5 million to organizations offering young people (ages 10 to 25) pro-social activities that may reduce violence and victimization or provide increased street intervention this summer.

Grant awards will support three months of programming, from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program, created to promote equity within the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, signed by Governor Pritzker in 2019. The Act states 25 percent of all cannabis revenue must be used to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration, and economic disinvestment.

“We have to address the root causes of violence and invest in communities and the people who deserve more resources and opportunities than they have historically been given” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “These grants will increase programming, job opportunities, provide safe spaces, and other positive outlets for youth and emerging adults. When we empower people, we change lives and communities.”

Chicago Police Department crime data recorded monthly over the past decade show violent crime totals are routinely highest from June to August.

Other large urban areas across the state also experience high crime and anticipate an increase in violent crime during the summer months. Funding was made available to organizations that serve communities in Aurora, Bloomington, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, East St. Louis, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, Suburban Cook County, and Waukegan.

“Using a public health approach, this emergency response to summer violence will expand and increase resources aimed at addressing the risk of escalating violence, which is experienced each year in the state’s most vulnerable communities,” said Acting ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams.

Funded organizations have at least two years of experience providing violence prevention, intervention, or reduction services and the capacity and ability to independently operate and expand the program.

Additional points were given to organizations headquartered in communities they proposed to serve, whose composition resembled that of the community they proposed to serve, and whose models incorporated community members in service delivery. Organizations with operating budgets of less than $2 million also received additional points.

Bethel Family Resource Center

Chicago-Austin and Humboldt Park, South Suburban Cook County

$164,860

Boxing Out Negativity Inc.

Chicago-North Lawndale

$194,107

BUILD Incorporated

Chicago-Austin and Humboldt Park

$62,505

CircEsteem, Inc.

Chicago-Uptown

$58,140

Community Assistance Programs

Chicago-Roseland

$289,769

CS Plus X Foundation

Champaign-Urbana

$59,895

Community Development Sustainable Solutions

East St. Louis

$100,000

Free Lunch Academy

Chicago

$269,193

GAP Community Center

Chicago

$101,466

K.L.E.O. Community Family Life Center

Chicago-Washington Park

$300,000

Lawndale Christian Legal Center

Chicago-North Lawndale

$95,451

Lights of Zion Ministries

Chicago-Roseland, West Pullman, Riverdale, Harvey, Calumet Park

$160,060

Quad County Urban League, Inc.

Aurora and Joliet

$288,969

Reflections Foundation

South Suburban Cook County, South Side of Chicago

$298,481

Restoring the Path

Chicago-Englewood, W. Englewood, surrounding area

$113,812

Rincon Family Services

Chicago-Humboldt Park

$177,119

Saving Lives, Inc.

Chicago-Roseland Community

$299,999

South Shore Drill Team & Performing Arts Ensemble

Cook-Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing

$70,959

Southwest Organizing Project

Chicago-Chicago Lawn and Gage Park

$60,803

The Outlet

Springfield

$73,401

Youth With A Positive Direction

Decatur

$272,895