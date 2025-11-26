State Police arrest 17 in crime suppression effort

The Illinois State Police Special Operations Group conducted an interdiction and crime suppression detail in northern Illinois.

The detail was from Nov. 17 though Tuesday in honor of Trooper Brian Frank, who served as a member of ISP’s Highway Interdiction Team before being severely injured in a crash in 2021. The operation utilized multi-agency intelligence and technology in a unified effort to combat interstate gun and drug trafficking.

On Feb. 15, 2021, Frank was parked behind a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near U.S. 30 in Will County with his emergency lights activated when another vehicle failed to move over and struck his squad car while he was inside. Frank suffered serious injuries requiring extended hospitalizations and was unable to return to duty due to the extent of his injuries.

State Police said the crime suppression detail was conducted in honor of Frank’s dedication to keeping Illinois roadways safe from guns and drug trafficking.

Detail results were:

Arrests: 17

Felony charges: 31

Criminal charges: 38

Firearm-related charges: Nine

Firearms seized: Four

Pounds of marijuana seized: 154

Stolen vehicles recoveredL Five

Motor carrier safety inspections: 116

State Police noted that there were several notable events and arrests during the detail:

On Friday, troopers on Interstate 94 near 87 th Street located a vehicle reported stolen and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped, and the occupants attempted to flee on foot, but troopers took them into custody. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges related to the stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

On Saturday, a trooper patrolling I-94 near 75 th Street conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Troopers recovered a weapon and took the driver into custody for aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and no valid firearms owners identification, as well as illegal transportation of alcohol.

On Monday, a trooper patrolling in Will County stopped a commercial motor vehicle to conduct a motor carrier safety inspection. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more than 150 pounds of marijuana. Troopers took one person into custody for marijuana trafficking.

Illinois State Police Special Operations Group officers from Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement North and Fatal 4 teams led the multi-day operation, with assistance from ISP patrol Troops 1, 2, 3, and 5, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1, Air Operations, Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

ISP leaders said they will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, increased patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime and trafficking.