State Police charge three with DUI in roadside checks

Chronicle MediaJune 6, 2026

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Illinois State Police charged three individuals with driving under the influence during May roadside safety checks in Madison and St. Clair counties.

State Police Troop 8 Commander Capt. Casey Faro announced the results of the May safety checks:

  • DUI arrests: 3
  • Other alcohol/drug citations: 2
  • Occupant restraint offenses: 4
  • Registration: 17
  • Driver’s license: 24
  • Insurance: 8
  • Total citations/arrests: 65
  • Total written warnings: 25
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