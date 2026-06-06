State Police charge three with DUI in roadside checks

State Police charge three with DUI in roadside checksChronicle Media — June 6, 2026
Illinois State Police charged three individuals with driving under the influence during May roadside safety checks in Madison and St. Clair counties.
State Police Troop 8 Commander Capt. Casey Faro announced the results of the May safety checks:
- DUI arrests: 3
- Other alcohol/drug citations: 2
- Occupant restraint offenses: 4
- Registration: 17
- Driver’s license: 24
- Insurance: 8
- Total citations/arrests: 65
- Total written warnings: 25