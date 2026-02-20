State Police check seat belt use

Illinois State Police are conducting Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols during February and March in Peoria, Tazewell, Knox and Fulton counties.

State Police Troop 4 Commander Capt. Dustin Geier said OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers to be buckled up.

Geier said safety belts are one of the most-effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save more than 14,000 lives each year. Nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not buckled up.

The objective of the program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child safety seat inspections, and enforcement, Geier said.