State Police cite 13 for seat-belt violations

Chronicle MediaJanuary 2, 2026

Illinois State Police Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced that 13 seat-belt violations were among 137 citations and arrests made during December roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.

Manno said violations were:

  • Driving under the influence: 0
  • Other alcohol/drug citations: 0
  • Seat-belt offenses: 13
  • Registration: 51
  • Driver’s license: 38
  • Insurance: 16
  • Total citations/arrests: 137
  • Total written warnings: 92
