State Police cite 13 for seat-belt violations

State Police cite 13 for seat-belt violationsChronicle Media — January 2, 2026
Illinois State Police Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced that 13 seat-belt violations were among 137 citations and arrests made during December roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties.
Manno said violations were:
- Driving under the influence: 0
- Other alcohol/drug citations: 0
- Seat-belt offenses: 13
- Registration: 51
- Driver’s license: 38
- Insurance: 16
- Total citations/arrests: 137
- Total written warnings: 92