State Police combat vehicle hijackings, thefts

Illinois State Police continue to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council awarded State Police a $10 million grant in 2023, another $677,000 in 2024, and $637,500 in 2025.

From October through December, ISP recovery efforts resulted in:

Vehicles that were stolen and/or hijacked: 231

Stolen vehicle arrests: 23

Hijacked vehicle arrests: 1

Firearms seized during vehicle recovery: 5

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 35

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 19

Air operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 35

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicles: 1,027

Vehicle recovery efforts included:

Oct. 31 — ISP located a stolen Nissan and attempted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 94 at 91 st Street in Chicago, but the Nissan fled. The driver parked the Nissan on the 9000 block of South. Harper and two occupants ran from the vehicle and inside a residence. At the residence, officers found a stolen Porsche along with two firearms.

Nov. 21 – ISP located a stolen Chevrolet and attempted a traffic stop on northbound I-94 at 87 th Street in Chicago, but the Chevrolet fled. The driver parked the Chevrolet on the 7000 block of South Michigan Avenue and five occupants ran from the vehicle. State Police took all five occupants into custody.

Dec. 22 – ISP located an Audi taken in an armed vehicular hijacking and attempted a traffic stop on Main at Cedarview in Carbondale, but the vehicle fled. Officers located the vehicle abandoned in a field. Officers located the two occupants and took them into custody.

