State Police focus on nighttime enforcement

The Illinois State Police will be conducting Nighttime Enforcement patrols throughout November in Peoria, Tazewell and Knox counties.

NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

State Police Troop 4 Commander Capt. Dustin Geier said the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at nighttime and combined with impaired driving means even more traffic deaths during the critical hours.

Officers working the enforcement patrols will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, improper seat belt and child restraint usage, speeding, distracted driving, and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations, according to Geier.

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.

The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up, Geier said.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.