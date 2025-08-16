State Police, McLean Sheriff’s Office fight human trafficking

Illinois State Police, partnering with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and two other entities, has created the Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group.

The operation, which also includes the Decatur Police Department and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, aims to take its work in combating human trafficking to the next level.

Similar to the nine ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and 13 Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Forces created to combat drug trafficking, ITEG will consist of local and state partners focused on fighting human trafficking, while also working with community groups and health organizations to provide trauma-informed support services to individuals who have been trafficked.

“Human trafficking occurs not just globally, but locally, and it is critical law enforcement at all levels work together,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly. “The Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group enables state and local law enforcement to literally work side by side, while coordinating with our federal partners, to stop this deplorable crime. By collaborating with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group will have access to cutting-edge technology and the latest advancements in law enforcement resources to stop those benefiting from forced labor or sexual exploitation, and help those who have been trafficked.”

ITEG will be headquartered at the Investigative Support Operations Center in Decatur, providing special agents and inspectors with technology and software to identify and apprehend criminals. ISOC will also house the ISP Investigative Support Command, which tackles human and narcotics trafficking, and cold case death investigations, as well as providing technical support for surveillance and counter surveillance operations.

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation works to advance the work of law enforcement by ensuring special agents have the technology and software to protect public safety.

“Our investment in the Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group and the Investigative Support Operations Center here in Decatur is part of our foundation’s broader strategic initiative to combat human trafficking in America,” said Howard G. Buffett, chairman and CEO of the foundation. “Many communities do not think human trafficking is happening where they live, but our work has shown that the more resources are dedicated to this issue, the more the crime is uncovered and disrupted. With (our) investment, Illinois becomes the seventh state with a dedicated task force.”

ISOC provides a centralized location where state, local, and federal partners can work to uncover leads and dismantle criminal organizations, hold perpetrators accountable, and provide trauma-informed services to victims. ISOC is also a functional human trafficking training center where undercover agents and ITEG inspectors can enhance their skills and methods for both proactive demand suppression details and victim recovery operations.

“The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is honored to partner with the Illinois State Police, the Decatur Police Department, and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation as part of ITEG,” said McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane. “Together, we’re committed to launching an aggressive campaign combating human trafficking and protecting victims through coordinated enforcement efforts.”

“The Decatur Police Department is proud to join forces with the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Illinois Trafficking Enforcement Group Task Force,” said Decatur Police Chief Brad Allen. “This partnership enhances the ability to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who exploit others, while providing support to victims and connecting them with needed resources. Human trafficking often hides in plain sight, but through this joint effort we will take a strong stance to protect the most vulnerable.”

In addition to enhancing law enforcement’s ability to conduct proactive human trafficking demand suppression details and rescue operations, ITEG will be able to investigate large-scale human trafficking conspiracy cases and work to dismantle criminal organizations. Along with special agents and inspectors, Decatur forensic examiners will be part of ITEG.

ITEG evolved from the ISP Trafficking Enforcement Bureau created in 2022 to provide a proactive approach to combating human trafficking. ISP has been conducting details every month across the state, including demand suppression details where those participating in human trafficking are targeted, as well as recovery operations aimed at providing help and support services to individuals who have been trafficked. Since that time, more than 1,300 ISP officers have received human trafficking awareness training, and almost 140 officers have been trained in advanced investigative techniques related to human trafficking investigations. Last year, the ISP Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted seven human trafficking demand suppression operations resulting in 31 arrests and 90 criminal charges.

As the state moves toward a standardized law enforcement response to human trafficking, ITEG will play a part in implementing consistent strategies and mentoring other law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking and better serve those individuals who have been trafficked.