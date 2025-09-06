State Police release video of officer-involved shooting in Peoria

Illinois State Police on Friday released the video of a Peoria police officer fatally shooting a suspect.

On Aug. 5, the Peoria Police Department requested the State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation probe an officer-involved shooting.

At 5:15 p.m. Aug. 5, Peoria officers responded to a report of a suspicious person near Northeast Glen Oak Avenue and Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, 41-year-old Brandon Lewis of Peoria, holding a wooden bat.

Lewis swung the bat at officers, striking one. The officer hit by the bat fired one shot while the other officer deployed a Taser.

The Peoria man ran from officers and was subsequently found on the ground, where officers placed him in handcuffs.

Officers rendered medical aid, but Lewis was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary autopsy findings from the Peoria County Coroner’s Office indicated the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The video of the event can be found at https://ispvideos.illinois.gov/media/videos/officer-involved-critical-incidents/other-law-enforcement-agency/ois-peoria-long-version-08-05-2025.html.

State Police released the video after consultation with and authorization by the Peoria County state’s attorney.

Lewis’ family was provided the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public, State Police said.