State Police shoot, kill woman in East St. Louis

Illinois State Police shot and killed a woman Sunday after she drove at a trooper in East St. Louis.

The officer-involved shooting occurred shortly before 10:10 p.m. Sunday near a convenience store on the 4500 block of South State Street.

Preliminary information indicates troopers were investigating a reported stolen vehicle. As troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, striking an ISP squad car, and then drove in the direction of a trooper, who then discharged his firearm, striking the driver, 40-year-old Rachel Tarrence of Maryville.

Troopers immediately called for emergecy medical services and began rendering medical aid, according to State Police. Tarrence was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

No troopers were injured in the incident.

Per State Police protocol, the involved trooper has been placed on administrative status pending the outcome of the investigation. In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, ISP Division of Internal Investigation special agents are investigating the incident.

ISP is processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.