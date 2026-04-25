State Police welcome new troopers

The Illinois State Police welcomed 20 new troopers today from Cadet Class 152 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield.

The new troopers will report to three ISP locations throughout the state on Sunday. Cadet Class 152 marks the 25th cadet class graduation under Gov. J.B. Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan Kelly. Since 2019, 741 troopers have joined ISP.

“On behalf of the state of Illinois, I’d like to congratulate Cadet Class 152 on their graduation,” said Pritzker. “These 20 new troopers embody the integrity and pride that shape our premier State Police force, and I commend them for their indispensable service.”

“Today is another momentous day for ISP as we celebrate our second graduating class this month,” said Kelly. “As these 20 new troopers raise their hands and say the ISP Oath of an Officer, they’re not just speaking words, they are affirming for all to hear that they have chosen the path of service as an officer – a life with purpose, defined by duty. Today, I am proud to call them Illinois State Police troopers.”

Cadet Class 152 completed a 27-week program consisting of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in cultural diversity, procedural justice, domestic violence, critical incident response, de-escalation tactics, firearms, first-responder certification, control and arrest tactics, Illinois vehicle code, criminal law, motor carrier safety, and juvenile law.

In addition to the 27-week academy training, cadets are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with field training officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 41 weeks. Troopers who complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status. ​

The new Troopers are assigned to:

Troop 3 Chicago, nine troopers

Troop 8 Collinsville, 1 trooper

Troop 2 LaSalle/Moline, 10 troopers

New troopers earn approximately $90,000 in compensation upon graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the Illinois State Police may visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website, www.illinoistrooper.com, for application information.