Surgeon joins state Medical Board; McQuaid keeps DuPage post

Dr. Thomas Gibson will serve as a member of the Illinois State Medical Board.

Gleason is an orthopedic surgeon at the Illinois Bone and Joint Institute in Des Plaines and Morton Grove, where he has practiced since 1995. He specializes in treating spinal problems in adults and performing hip and knee replacements.

Gleason earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry and mathematics from Dartmouth College and his Medical Doctorate from Loyola University.

In a state reappointment, Matthew McQuaid will continue to serve as public administrator and public guardian of DuPage County.

McQuaid operates a private legal practice and is an attorney at Kopecky Schumacher Rosenburg, LLC in Chicago, where he specializes in federal and state criminal defense cases. Previously, McQuaid served as an assistant state’s attorney in Cook County.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Knox College and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

The state Senate needs to approve both Gleason’s appointment and McQuaid’s reappointment.