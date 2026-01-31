Three Illinois communities seeing rapid home turnover

Three Illinois communities are among the fastest home-selling markets in the country, according to new data.

Bloomington, Rockford and Springfield all rank in the top four for being places to sell your home fast.

The research from home warranty company Cinch Home Services names Springfield the second quickest turnover market, with the typical home snapped up in just 6.92 days.

Bloomington was third in the country with homes going from listing to pending sale in seven days on average.

Rockford was a close fourth with homes typically selling in just more than a week – at 7.17 days.

Across Illinois as a whole, homes take just over two weeks to sell – on the market for an average of 14.06 days before going under contract.

Cinch analyzed median days to pending sale data from Zillow for all metro areas in the United States.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania topped the list, with homes on the market for an average of 6.58 days.

May, June and July are the best times to sell in Bloomington, with sales taking an average of four days. December is the slowest time to find a Bloomington buyer, with sales taking about two weeks.

Home sales in the Bloomington area average $231,667.

In Rockford, April through July are the best months for a quick sale, with housing attracting a buyer in five days. December sales also lag in Rockford, taking an average of 12 days to find a buyer.

Houses in Rockford sell at an average price of $170,000.

In Springfield, like Bloomington, May through July is prime time for quick sales, with homes on the market for an average of just four days. January and February are the slowest months in Springfield, with the average time to sell jumping to 12 days. The average house sells for $160,633 in Springfield.

Of the 20 metro markets in Illinois included in the ranking, houses in Galesburg take the longest to sell, on the market for an average of 24.67 days.

“Homes tend to sell fastest in markets where demand consistently outpaces supply, particularly in mid-sized metro area with relatively affordable prices and stable local employment,” a Cinch Home Services spokesperson said. “Many of the fastest-selling locations identified in this analysis benefit from a limited number of listings, which creates competition among buyers and pushes properties under contract quickly.

“Seasonality also plays a major role. Spring and early summer are traditionally the strongest periods for home sales as better weather, school calendars, and longer daylight hours encourage buyers to act quickly. In contrast, winter months often see slower activity as fewer buyers are actively searching, which helps explain why December consistently appears as the slowest month across many markets.

“For sellers, pricing realistically, presenting the home well, and listing during peak months can significantly reduce the time it takes to secure a buyer, even in less competitive markets.”

Rounding out the top 10 for fastest home sales in the country are: Hartford, Connecticut; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; La Crosse, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; Lewiston, Maine; and York, Pennsylvania.

By contrast, Rockport, Texas is the worst place for a quick sale, with homes taking an average of 92.83 days to go from listing to under contract.

For information on Cinch’s services, go to www.cinchhomeservices.com.