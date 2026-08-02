Three killed in Route 71 accident

Three individuals, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed Friday night in an accident on Illinois Route 71 in Kendall County.

Two other people were injured in the accident that occurred at 9:15 p.m. Friday on Route 71 near Walker Road in Millbrook.

Illinois State Police responded to a four-unit fatal injury traffic crash. A preliminary State Police investigation indicated that one driver was traveling southbound on Route 71, attempting to pass several vehicles, and struck another vehicle head on, causing the four-unit crash.

Illinois State Police declined to identify the drivers of the vehicles.

Five people were transported to local hospitals with injuries. Three of those transported were pronounced dead at the hospitals.

The Kendall, DeKalb and Kane County Coroner’s offices were notified of the Fox Township accident.

Individuals killed in the crash were:

Amy Lee Wittter, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa

A 4-year-old girl from Des Moines

James Witter, 65, of Des Moines

Determination of causes and manners of death are pending the results of forensic autopsies that are scheduled for today. At this time, the deaths remain under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Kendall County Coroner’s Office, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office, and Kane County Coroner’s Office.

The Newark Fire Protection District, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Transportation assisted during the investigation on the scene.

State Police said Illinois 71 was shut down at Walker Road for recovery and investigation for nearly eight hours.