Agency finds joy in serving others

Jacquelyn Jenke was wrestling with the question posed during a leadership meeting at her realty company.

“We were all talking about our big whys: Why we’re in real estate, why we try to do what we’re doing, why we want to be the best in the business,” Jenke said. “I had kind of made it known that I was struggling with my big why.”

Jenke, a Realtor with Keller Williams Preferred Realty in Orland Park, said her big why up until that point was to take care of her mother and her finances.

However, when her mother no longer needed her help mid-COVID-19, a couple of Jenke’s colleagues reminded her than she had mentioned always wanting to start a charity of her own.

‘I said, “It’s a lot of work. It’s a huge undertaking and I would really need the right people. I can’t do it on my own,’” Jenke remembered.

Other women on Keller Williams leadership mentioned that their big why was also to do something for the community.

“Before I knew it, they were like, ‘We’re doing this,’ and I’m like ‘I guess we’re doing this,’” Jenke laughed.

The South Suburban Joy Emporium was launched in September 2022. The organization provides emergency hardship assistance and ongoing support for youth, adults and seniors in the south and southwest suburbs.

Hot meals, grocery giveaways, food drives, clothing and furniture offerings, virtual depression meetup groups, men’s and women’s empowerment groups, hardship assistance and senior support are all services coordinated through SSJE.

The organization aims to be a “one-stop shop” for individuals needing assistance, Jenke noted.

“Once we got the word out, it really grew fast,” Jenke said of SSJE’s reach. “… The phones started ringing for more than just shoveling and clothing. It was ‘We need housing now,’ so we really started fundraising around our outreach budget.”

The Midlothian-based organization was run out of Jenke’s house for a year. Having outgrown that space, SSJE is looking to revamp a former preschool building at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 14700 Kildare Ave. Midlothian.

SSJE renovation plans include shower facilities in the men’s and women’s bathrooms, allowing homeless individuals to shower. Jenke said it would be the first facility in the Chicago area with shower facilities for homeless individuals.

Although teaming with St. Stephan’s on some programs, SSJE is nondenominational.

“We want to make it a point that everybody’s welcome here,” Jenke said. “We’re not faith based. I know there are some organizations that are strictly faith based and while they don’t mean to cut off certain parts of the population, that’s just what happens.

“We want to be open to all and be a second family to everybody.”

Jenke was homeless herself after high school. With her father, who suffered from depression and alcoholism, and her mother, who was bipolar, getting divorced late in her high school years, Jenke figured it was best to find out answers on her own.

“I didn’t want to add more problems to the table,” she said. “I just moved out. I moved out at 17.”

The 40-year-old Jenke credits mentors and other people in her life for getting her through homelessness and onto the next step.

“I’m still here paying it forward,” Jenke said, “because I wouldn’t have gotten here, I wouldn’t have gotten this far in my career, I wouldn’t have gotten this far in life (without help).”

SSJE plans to widen its scope to other suburban areas — even though no one is turned away for services based on geography — and would like to eventually offer free daycare at its Midlothian site.

“I’ve had this vision in my head forever, and I’ve even drawn up what it would look like and we’re almost there,” Jenke said.

Carla Carter, owner and director of The Cognitive Clinic in Palos Hills, will oversee counseling and mental health efforts at South Suburban Joy Emporium.

“Mental health is important for everybody,” said Carter, a board member with SSJE.

She said addressing mental health and mental illness is vital for struggling individuals.

“Metal health talks about how do you take care of yourself day to day, how well do you handle adversity, how do you get along in relationships? Things like that,” the counselor said. “Mental illness comes down to diagnosable things. Both could be good (for an individual) and both could be poor.”

Diagnosed with attention deficit disorder herself, Carter said she is cognizant of her mental health, checking if she is getting enough sleep, eating well and having a work-life balance.

“I could be doing all the right things for my ADHD, but I’m not sleeping, I’m overworking, I’m forgetting to paint (using her creative talents),” Carter said. “In that case, my mental illness is OK because I’m taking my meds, but my mental health is in the toilet.”

Carter has used her creativity to create a rock garden at SSJE, painting all the rocks which people visiting the facility are welcome to add to or take from, as they wish.

She also created the peace poles in the backyard garden and reflection area at Joy Emporium.

“It’s a place of peace and contemplation,” Carter said of the reflection area.

She said individuals struggling with homelessness and other issues of instability often have mental health issues as well.

“When you get to that point, you have oftentimes had some sort of trauma and likely your actions because of that trauma have thrown your life out of balance,” Carter said.

After being a special education teacher for 25 years, Carter decided to go back to school to be a counselor. She has been in private practice for seven years.

Carter said she is thrilled to be part of the SSJE leadership team.

“I am very excited to be on the board,” Carter said. “Mental health is an important component of helping people.”

For information on getting assistance from the organization or to get a copy of the South Suburban Joy Emporium Resource Guide, email ssjeinfo@gmail.com. For information on the organization’s Sept. 20 fundraiser, go to southsuburbanjoyemporium.org.

