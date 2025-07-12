Bloomington man killed in truck crash

A Bloomington man died from injuries sustained Wednesday morning when his truck hit a tree.

Richard Thoennes, 66, died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Bloomington police officers responded at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving a truck near Center Street and Oakland Avenue. The Bloomington Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.

Thoennes, the driver of the truck, was found unconscious inside the vehicle. Paramedics provided medical care and transported him to the Medical Center.

A man, who was a passenger in the truck, was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder said that Thoennes was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The preliminary autopsy opinion was that Thoennes likely died from ischemic and hypertensive cardiovascular diseases which caused a sudden fatal cardiac arrhythmia while driving.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated, “On behalf of the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department, we send our sympathies to the family of the decedent.”

The Accident Reconstruction Team, Bloomington police and the McLean County Corner’s Office continue to investigate the accident.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.