Chicago cabaret plans The LiV Warfield Xperience

Teatro ZinZanni, a Chicago cabaret and cirque show, will open its circus tent, the Spiegeltent, to present The LiV Warfield Xpeience on Nov. 18.

For one night only, Warfield, who stars in the current ZinZanni production, will provide a LiV performance. It is Warfield’s first public show with her band after performing on this summer’s America’s Got Talent series, where Simon Cowell gave her the Golden Buzzer.

Warfield and her band, featuring Ryan Waters on guitar, Jay (Justin McKinney) on bass, Theodis Rodgers Jr. on keys, Marlon Patton on drums, Redd (Charles Middleton) as a backup singer, Saeeda Wright as a background singer, and Allen Catoon on guitar, will perform.

Also joining the lineup is DJ Duane Powell, named as Chicago’s best House Music DJ in 2019. The show will also feature LiV’s ZinZanni castmate contortionist Elayne Kramer.

Doors to ZinZanni’s Instagrammable high-end lounge will open at 7 p.m., and Warfield will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are one sale and start at $60.

Teatro ZinZanni also announced its current production has been extended through Dec. 31. Guests of all ages can see comedy, cabaret, and cirque acts, all complemented by a multicourse meal. Warfield headlines the extended run with her vocals and stage presence. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, and noon on select Thursdays and Saturdays.. Discounted group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.