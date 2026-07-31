Cook County awards $8.2 million in transportation grants

Thirty-six projects will receive funding under the 2026 “Invest in Cook” grant program.

A total of $8.2 million will be distributed across 30 municipalities, two transit agencies, a park district, a council of government, and a township. The Cook County grants will fund three transit, 12 pedestrian, nine bicycle and 12 road projects.

It is the 19th year Invest in Cook grant funding has been awarded for transportation-related projects. Invest in Cook has awarded nearly $81 million in grants for 346 projects throughout Cook County since its inception in 2017.

The county’s investment of $8.2 million leverages additional local, state and federal funds, allowing more than $27 million in transportation infrastructure engineering and construction to advance. Past projects funded by Invest in Cook have gone on to receive $3 of local, state or federal funding for every $1 of Invest in Cook awards.

“Invest in Cook partners with our municipalities and local agencies to build safer streets, stronger neighborhoods and a more connected transportation network to better serve our residents,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “By investing in projects that improve mobility, expand opportunity and support long-term economic growth, we are helping ensure every community in Cook County has the infrastructure it needs to thrive.”

Alsip Park District received $136,750 toward design engineering for the remaining segments of the Cal-Sag Trail, a regional bike connection in the Southwest and South suburbs.

“Alsip Park District is excited to be able to advance the engineering to close the final gaps in the Cal-Sag Trail,” said Jeannette Huber, Alsip Park District director of parks and recreation. “This long-awaited project will provide new transportation choices and promote active, healthy lifestyles for our residents.”

Invest in Cook grants help municipalities and other organizations further their transportation projects by providing the gap funding required to advance investing in the planning, engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction associated with transportation improvements sponsored by local governments and private partners. Funding early project phases unlocks grant funding opportunities.

Invest in Cook is an initiative that’s part of Connecting Cook County, the county’s long-range transportation plan, which guides how the county invests in transportation to attract and retain businesses, people, capital and talent. Invest in Cook grants advance the “Vital Communities,” “Sustainable Communities,” “Healthy Communities” and “Connected Communities” priorities laid out in the Cook County Policy Roadmap.

The county’s Department of Transportation and Highways evaluated the 88 grant applications submitted by local governments and transit agencies based on priorities detailed in Connecting Cook County:

Prioritize transit and other transportation alternatives

Support the region’s role as North America’s freight capital

Promote equal access to opportunities

Maintain and modernize what already exists

Increase investments in transportation

Transportation and Highways staff evaluated and scored the proposals using publicly available, performance-based criteria. A qualitative assessment consisting of staff reviews of applications and applicant interviews complemented the quantitative assessments.

The list of 2026 Invest in Cook grant recipients and projects is at https://www.cookcountyil.gov/investincook?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.