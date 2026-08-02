Cook Sheriff’s Police plan safety checkpoint in Leyden

Cook County Sheriff’s Police will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in Leyden Township, Sheriff Thomas Dart announced.

The checkpoint is scheduled from 6 p.m. Aug. 13 to 1 a.m. Aug. 14 on Mannheim Road.

Officers at the checkpoint will ensure drivers are complying with Illinois driver’s license and registration requirements as well as with the state’s seat belt and child safety restraint laws. They will also be on the lookout for impaired driving.

The aim of the routine checkpoints is to emphasize roadway safety, increase seat belt use by motorists, promote the importance of safe travel, and help reduce the number of vehicle crashes in Cook County.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.