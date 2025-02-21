Criminal trial for Highland Park shooting suspect begins Monday

The criminal trial of Robert Crimo III is scheduled to begin Monday, with prosecution and defense attorneys interviewing potential jurors.

It is the second scheduled trial date, with the first one being canceled when Crimo dismissed his court-appointed public defender team.

Discovery and other pretrial motions were finalized Thursday, clearing the way for the legal proceedings to begin. There have been numerous delays in the timeline of discovery and case management sessions to reach this point.

Crimo is charged with 117 felony counts stemming from the July 4, 2022 shooting near Second Street and Central Avenue during the Highland Park Independence Parade. He is accused of firing on the crowd from a rooftop, using a semi-automatic weapon and emptying nearly three 30-round magazine clips of ammunition.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti granted the last motion, filed by county prosecutors Feb. 6, allowing any of the 48 registered victims from the shooting that will be giving testimony about their experiences to remain in the courtroom throughout the entirety of the trial.

The motion stated, in part, “The victims (that) the state intends to call will (not) be able to identify the defendant in open court, as the one who fired the shots. They will simply testify as to where they were that day, and their experiences, before, during, and after the incident.”

Rossetti reiterated that each victim will only testify about their individual viewpoints regarding the shooting incident, and what occurred afterwards.

“That will not materially affect or influence any other testimony by these victim witnesses,” she said. “The issue is specific to each individual victim, as a witness.”

Crimo’s public defense attorneys, Anton Trzina and Gregory Ticsay, had opposed the motion under

the consideration that listening to one victim’s testimony could affect the statement of another witness, who had yet to testify. Witnesses that are expected to testify are generally not permitted to watch a trial.

In validating her decision, Rossetti read sections of the Illinois Victim’s Bill of Rights, which outlined that a victim has the same right to appear in court, as does a defendant, unless he or she is going to testify. The disqualifying clause is whether the court finds their testimony would be materially impacted by listening to another victim’s testimony.

Rossetti noted that the stipulation would not apply since each victim is presenting only what he or she saw and experienced individually, concerning the shooting, as the trial continues. Each victim would also be accorded the option of either staying in the courtroom or leaving.

Rossetti also reminded Crimo of her standing order that the trail will continue with or without his presence. The ruling was prompted by his refusal to attend the court proceedings several times over the past year.

“And if you are found guilty, you can be sentenced without being present,” she said.

Among the delays, Crimo dismissed his public defender team in 2023, citing that he would conduct his own defense and invoked his 14th amendment right to a “speedy trial.”

By the following month, he requested that the court reinstate the defense team.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart’s office had communicated information of a possible plea agreement to victims, and families of victims. It was “leaked” to media outlets, stating, in part, “It is expected that a change of plea will be presented to (Lake County Circuit Court) Judge Victoria Rossetti.”

The June 27 hearing brought more than 75 people directly impacted by the shootings to the courtroom. Ultimately, Crimo refused the plea agreement by stating, “I am aware of the negotiation. No. No.”

In December, Rossetti ruled a videotaped alleged confession from the suspect on July 4-5, 2022 admissible despite a defense motion that the suspect’s right to counsel was denied, based on legal precedent and a family-retained attorney not being given access to Crimo.

He has pleaded not guilty and is in custody at the Lake County Jail.