Crimo III pleads guilty in Highland Park July 4 shooting

Robert Crimo III, the accused shooter in the July 4, 2022 Highland Park parade, pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted first-degree murder on Monday.

By pleading guilty to more than two murder charges, the sentence carries a mandatory prison term for natural life.

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti followed protocol in reading a list of rights to Crimo III that he would waive by denying his right to a trial. He answered in the affirmative to each question.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart closed the courtroom to personnel and media, following the trial’s conclusion, and spoke with victims and city officials.

County probation officials will now make an evaluation as to his educational and medical history, as well as his competency, prior to submitting a report to both prosecutors and defense attorneys.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 23.