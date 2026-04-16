Durbin talks pork

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, met today with members of the Illinois Pork Producers Association, who shared their policy priorities in the pork industry.

Durbin and the group spoke about the effects of California’s Proposition 12 on Illinois pork production, the critical role of foreign workers in keeping the Illinois pork industry strong, strengthening export markets like Mexico and Canada, and strong federal funding for swine-disease tracking and prevention.

“Illinois’ economic growth relies on the strength of the family farms represented by the Illinois Pork Producers, so federal policies should provide greater certainty for these families,” said Durbin. “I appreciate having the benefit of their views and experiences as we move forward this year in Congress on farm-related issues.”