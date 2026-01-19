Fresh start for Pheasant Run property?

A developer hopes to breathe new life into the former Pheasant Run Resort property.

However, it won’t replace a popular destination that operated for more than half a century, struggled to stay afloat financially in its final years and then suffered the indignity of a destructive arson fire.

Instead, a fresh start for the empty 33.7-acre property on St. Charles’ far east side near the border of Kane and DuPage counties would emphasize commercial space and services.

A concept plan for The Shops at Pheasant Run submitted last year by SC Landman LLC calls for creation of up to 15 commercial lots for “a variety of service, retail and restaurant uses,” according to a St. Charles summary.

Pheasant Run, a far west suburban destination for weekend and vacation stays, celebrations, entertainment, shopping and golf, closed in 2020 after years of reported financial difficulties.

A massive arson fire in May 2022 delivered the final blow.

Firefighters from 20 departments battled a blaze which destroyed the main lobby, the Bourbon Street hospitality area and three wings of hotel rooms. Local officials dubbed the fire the largest in St. Charles history.

Final demolition occurred in 2024.

A project narrative for the new Pheasant Run development was offered at a Dec. 2 St. Charles Plan Commission meeting.

The documents reviewed what the developer has in mind but offered no timeline and the commission took no immediate action.

“Proposed uses will include restaurant (including drive thru), general retail, bank, hotel, car wash, gas station/truck stop (including video gaming, 24-hour operation and beer/wine/liquor/cigarette sales), medical, oil change, auto parts, car dealership, daycare, grocery, self-storage and health/fitness club,” according to the narrative.

“The westernmost portion of the site will be developed in the first phase with a bank, two multi-

tenant retail/restaurant buildings with drive-through, daycare and a drive-through coffee shop,” the narrative continued. “The center of the site will be developed in future phases in accordance with market demand from users. The easternmost portion of the site will consist of the development of a gas station/truck stop on the northeast corner of the site with a car wash/oil change facility directly to its west.”

The potential developer said it would seek financial assistance, citing “extraordinary” costs given site conditions and critical infrastructure. However, no figure was offered.

The area has some longtime and successful commercial retail strips and businesses including a Target and Walmart. It has also had some economic failures. The nearby Charlestowne Mall, which once featured 120 stores and five anchor tenants, failed and was largely shut down.

Pheasant Run Resort opened in 1963 and expanded through the 1980s. One property summary said the site covered more than 250 acres and offered 473 hotel rooms, restaurants, three pools and a spa.

Surprisingly, a Pheasant Run Facebook page is still available and has even had some recent posts.

However, many comments are from four-plus years ago, reflecting nostalgia for good times or providing an assessment of the facility’s decline.

“Great special occasion place, a lovely get away,” wrote one individual.

“Saw Tim Allen there and Howie Mandel! Great place in the early days. Sadly (though), they never kept current, nor was it maintained well. Sad to see it gone,” wrote another.

“It was getting bad. I worked a convention there in 2017 and it was sad to see how things had become so run down … The rooms were pretty bad as well,” wrote a third.