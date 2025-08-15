Grant won’t run for reelection in 47th House

State Rep. Amy Grant will not run for reelection in 2026.

Grant, of Wheaton, a four-term Republican incumbent in the 47th state House District who has successfully fended off concerted efforts by Democrats to unseat her in each of the last three election cycles, apparently has just had enough.

Wheaton City Council member Erica Bray-Parker, a Democrat, immediately launched her campaign to succeed Grant in 2026.

Grant served six years on the DuPage County Board before her election to the Illinois House. Veteran politico and journalist Patrick Pfingsten has called Grant “one of the House GOP’s most perennially endangered incumbents.”

In her announcement, Grant referred to term limits, her and her husband’s advancing age and a desire to enjoy expected grandchildren as reasons for declining to run again.

“I’ve always supported term limits and thought often about what that time limit should be. My husband and I, while very active, have achieved retirement age. Both of our adult children are recent newlyweds with plans to begin families of their own,” Grant said. “That provides us a joyful chapter to look forward to.”

Until 2024, Grant had won decisively, if not particularly comfortably, never winning by more than 2,850 votes.

In 2024, Democratic challenger Jackie Williamson, who was running for the second time against Grant, topped her financially by an 8:1 margin, including a massive $793,000 to $54,000 in the final five weeks of the campaign. To put that in perspective, according to election records, Grant raised a bit more than $600,000 during her entire four terms as a state representative.

Despite Democratic spending, Grant survived by a fourth-tenths of a percent margin, 292 votes.

Grant, who recently turned 70, would have almost certainly faced an equal or greater effort by Democrats in 2026. All indications are that the biannual struggle would not be any easier for Grant or any other Republican running in the 47th House District in 2026.

Grant also likely saw the writing on the wall as regards to the blue trend in DuPage County. In April, every single office up for election in Grant’s political back yard of Wheaton’s Milton and Winfield townships was won by a Democrat, part of a 49 out of 49 Democratic sweep in DuPage.

Grant’s state House predecessor and current Republican State Central Committeewoman, Jeanne Ives, called the elections a “wipeout.”

Ives is not the only Republican to bemoan the state of affairs. On Aug. 12, Jim Rule, Tazewell County Republican Party chairman posted on the group’s Facebook page, opining that “The situation with the Illinois Republican Party is grim. People are fed up and morale is low.”

“There is no confidence in our ability to WIN,” Rule wrote “We are not prepared to WIN.”

Democrat Bray-Parker, a teacher at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, has more than 30 years in education. She has name recognition from being on the Wheaton City Council since 2019, where she holds one of the two council at-large positions representing all of Wheaton.

In her campaign announcement, Bray-Parker said she was “raised to value justice, mercy and humility.”

“As a mom, wife, teacher and neighbor I have done my best to put those values into practice in my daily life,” she said. “As a public high school teacher I have also promoted active democracy.”

Bray-Parker, who filed her campaign committee with the Illinois State Board of Elections on July 15, and has already started raising money, said that among her priorities is strengthening the relationship between state, local and county governments, “so we’re not overlapping for the people, but we’re working hard together for the people.”