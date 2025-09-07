Illinois rock royalty honored

JOLIET – Officials with the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum will enshrine their 2024 and 2025 Hall of Fame inductees during a gala and concert set to begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 14 inside Joliet’s Rialto Square Theater.

The event will offer twice the usual fanfare due to the postponement of the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony, according to IRRM CEO and founder Ron Romero.

“Last year in July, we were unfortunately hit by a tornado and we had some damage,” Romero said. “There was construction at the Rialto Theater, so we had to reschedule the ceremony and hold two (years) together.

“We are bringing together musicians, bands and radio personalities to induct into our Hall of Fame. They all have one thing in common: a tie to Illinois, whether they lived here or recorded here — something substantial.”

The event, which will be emceed by WGN radio personality Bob Sirott, will honor the inductees for the 2025 class: rock bands Enuff Z’nuff (whose original lineup will reunite for the first time in 12 years) and Head East, session bassist and Canton native Tim Drummond, blues label Delmark Records (which recently notched its 100th birthday), DJ Mitch Michaels and radio station Q101 Chicago

In addition, the 2024 class of inductees — soft rocker Richard Marx, Chicago alt-rockers The Smashing Pumpkins, Chess Recording artists Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter and Bo Diddley, Vee-Jay Records, DJ Bob Stroud and Big 10 WCFL radio — will be recognized.

Artists expected to perform at the event include E’nuff Z’nuff, Head East, Aledo country artist Suzy Bogguss, Chicago blues harpist Billy Branch, Marshall Thompson and the Chi-Lites, and bluesman Ronnie Baker Brooks. Also scheduled to appear at the ceremony will be members of platinum-selling heavy metal rock band Disturbed, though they are not expected to perform.

“To be considered for the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a (candidate) must have been in the business for 20 years or more, and they have to have a significant tie to Illinois,” Romero explained.

“Despite the name, we also recognize blues, jazz, gospel and country artists — anything music. Recording artists need to have had significant record sales nationally or internationally, not that we don’t want to recognize other musicians here in Illinois. It’s more like we are limited by space.”

Located on historic Route 66, the IRRM serves as a public charity 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois, while educating visitors about the state’s music history. Its mission, described on the museum’s website, is to provide enlightening educational programs while collecting, preserving and exhibiting the history of music artists who have reached national and international recognition.

“We started this with an idea in 2013 and formed committees in 2016. By 2017, we were a nonprofit, and in 2019, we bought the building we are in now (at 9 W. Cass St., Joliet),” said Romero. “We’re a grassroots organization and we came in as developers with a lot of heart for putting this thing together. Thankfully, the community has been very good to us.”

A pair of grants served as seed money for the museum’s start-up and initial operational costs. In addition, local tradespeople donated labor and building materials. The museum now runs through corporate sponsorship, donations and fundraising. Ticket and merchandise sales from the Hall of Fame ceremony are now the IRRM’s main source of revenue for covering its annual operational costs.

“Instead of a fancy black tie event to raise funds, this (induction ceremony) is our big annual fundraiser and we hold it at the Rialto Theater in downtown Joliet. This will actually recognize our fourth and fifth years of inductees,” said Romero. “Illinois has such a rich musical history, whether it’s the local bands, regional bands or the bigger bands and artists we are honoring. They all need to be recognized, and we are making an effort to do so.”

Information about Sept. 14’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony concert and the IRRM can be found at www.RoadtoRock.org.