Illinois State Police correct errors in May alcohol enforcement report

Illinois State Police say they incorrectly listed two businesses and an individual in a June 5 news release as being cited for selling alcohol to minors during an enforcement operation in May.

The updated release, sent out June 17, corrected the earlier release and indicated that The Landing in Kampsville and Kokomo Joes in Troy were not part of any citations; and that an employee of an establishment, Terry McBride, was also not cited.

The latest release stated that the incorrect information was due to “a reporting system error.” The earlier release also misidentified the establishments where two cited employees worked, left out the name of a cited establishment, and left out the name of a cited employee.

Illinois State Police conducted “Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement” surveillance at 56 establishments including on May 13 in Calhoun County, May 21 in Madison County and May 28 in Macoupin County.

According to the June 17 release the following employees cited were:

Angela Williams at Lucky’s Parlor in Troy

Bertha Medina at Mariachis Maryville in Maryville

Hem Aryal at One Stop Shop in Maryville

Cassandra Turner at Time Out Sports Bar in Troy

Tammy Vahey-Jones at Schmitty’s Sunset Inn Again in Troy

Whitney Gibson at Kampsville American Legion Post 1083

Brandon Mealy at BP Carlinville

Aubrey Wise at Maxamillian’s Video Poker in Carlinville

The employees were all cited with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, and released on a notice to appear in court.

Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The surveillance project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.