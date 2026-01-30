Images from Grayson sentencing

Courtroom sketches and photos from today’s sentencing of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

The former deputy was convicted of second-degree murder by a Peoria County jury in October for the shooting of Sonya Massey, a single mother of two from unincorporated Woodside Township near Springfield.

She had summoned police to her home to investigate a possible prowler, prompting Grayson to respond to Massey’s home. He shot her when she held a pot of boiling water over her head.

Sketches by Cliff Questel; photos by Tim Alexander/For Chronicle Media