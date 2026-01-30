Images from Grayson sentencing
Chronicle Media — January 29, 2026
Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s’ Deputy Sean Grayson makes a statement at his sentencing today in the 2024 murder of Sonya Massey near Springfield. Grayson said he was “very unprofessional” in his conduct during the incident.
Sonya Massey’s 16-year-old daughter, Summer, talks about her mother’s death as Grayson looks on. “I have been deeply impacted mentally and emotionally by the murder of my mother,” she said.
Defense attorney Mark Wykoff lobbies on Grayson’s’ behalf, noting the former deputy has been diagnosed with cancer.
James Wilburn, Sonya Massey’s father, said he would “not rest” until Grayson is prosecuted at “the federal level” and the Sonya Massey Law, which provides more intense background checks for law enforcement applicants, “becomes federal law.”
A visibly shaken Donna Massey, the victim’s mother, said “I am afraid to call police or I might end up shot like Sonya.”
Malachi Massey, the victim’s 19-year-old son, said his life has been impacted by his mother’s murder in a number of ways. “My soul is ripped; it’s like a part of me has died,” he said.
Summer Massey, the victim’s’ daughter
Civil rights activist Donna Haley
Anjanette Young of the Purple Coalition
Sontae Massey, a cousin of Sonya’s
Donna Massey, mother of the victim
James Wilburn
Malachi Massey talks after Grayson”s sentencing.
Clifford Jones of Ben Crump Law and Donna Massey
Reporters set up to hear from Massey family members and others after the sentencing.
Protesters take to the streets in Springfield.
Courtroom sketches and photos from today’s sentencing of former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.
The former deputy was convicted of second-degree murder by a Peoria County jury in October for the shooting of Sonya Massey, a single mother of two from unincorporated Woodside Township near Springfield.
She had summoned police to her home to investigate a possible prowler, prompting Grayson to respond to Massey’s home. He shot her when she held a pot of boiling water over her head.
Sketches by Cliff Questel; photos by Tim Alexander/For Chronicle Media