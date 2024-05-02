Indian Prairie facing aging infrastructure

Voters in Naperville, Aurora and nearby communities could be asked to decide on a plan to fix dated and deteriorating buildings in Indian Prairie School District 204.

A series of community meetings is underway showcasing needs and a possible solution that could generate more than $25.5 million annually.

No new property taxes are planned as the district’s Board of Education considers a referendum on the November general election ballot.

Clips from an Indian Prairie-produced video illustrate some infrastructure deficiencies:

—A torrent of water dislodged ceiling tiles and sent them crashing to the floor at Neuqua Valley High School.

—Shower rooms at Waubonsie Valley High School have damaged pipes, crumbling tiles and cramped locker spaces.

—A leaky 40-year-old roof at Hill Middle School has warped a gymnasium floor. Elsewhere, students are crowded on a narrow staircase during transition between classes.

—Children with disabilities or motor skill challenges can’t easily access parts of some buildings.

The video chronicles specific infrastructure issues, but extensive problems have led to a call for repairs and renovations, plus security enhancements in some buildings now approaching a half-century of use.

“I believe we’re at a crossroads right now,” said Jason Stipp, Waubonsie Valley High School principal. “Several other neighboring schools and other districts that I visit are making upgrades to their facilities, to infrastructure that our district has not been able to do.”

District officials say the “Safer, Stronger 204” effort offers a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan to be funded without new property taxes.

The catch is that voters will be asked to retain a tax set to expire in 2026. The rate of 37 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation helped fund the construction of Metea Valley High School and is scheduled to be fully repaid in two years.

Maintaining the tax would result in $25.5 million yearly for repairs and other needs.

The proposal calls for:

— Safety and security upgrades, including more secure entries and access controls.

— Infrastructure improvements to fix roofs, enhance energy efficiency and air-quality upgrades.

— Renovations at Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools, and Hill and Gregory middle schools.

—Renovating elementary schools and middle schools, including upgrades of classrooms, libraries, kindergarten and student services and special education areas.

—Expanded elementary instructional space in schools on the district’s north side.

—Establishing a maintenance and capital improvement schedule.

The district would also repurpose the Birkett Freshman Center and decommission the Wheatland and Indian Plains buildings.

District 204 said it has been a responsible steward of public money. According to official figures, it spent an estimated $15,424 per student in 2023, well below the state average of $17,913, as well as less than nearby suburban school districts.

The district serves more than 27,000 students in 31 schools, including four high schools. Students reside in Aurora, Bolingbrook, Plainfield and Naperville in DuPage and Will counties.

District 204 formed in 1972 with the merger of three elementary school districts. Older students attended Naperville Central High School until Waubonsie Valley High School opened in 1975.

During the 1990s, Indian Prairie was one of the state’s fastest-growing school districts and 80 percent of its current buildings were built in that span. Many of those buildings are nearly 30 years old.

In a statement, the district said many of the original building systems like roofs, boilers and electrical systems are past their expected life span.

“The district is in need up upgrades to our facilities to meet the ever-changing needs of our students and staff,” said Adrian Talley, District 204 superintendent. “When our students flourish, we all flourish and we need to ensure that our schools are safe and provide the learning environments needed for all our students.”

The district has held and plans a continuing series of community meetings on the proposals — including five in the next week — and is also seeking opinions through a survey mailed to residents.

Information is available at www.ipsd.org/.