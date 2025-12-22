Jackson released from care facility

Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged over the weekend from an acute care facility where he had been since being released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in late November.

For the last several months, the civil rights leader and politician has battled several infections consistent with his progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder, according to his family.

“This has been quite a journey for our immediate family, the many people my father interacts with daily, and the people whose lives he has touched,” said family spokesperson Yusef Jackson. “We are deeply grateful to gather with family at our table, knowing that this blessing is not shared by all. We hold in our hearts and prayers those who are navigating this season without loved ones, extending love, comfort, and compassion to every family experiencing loss.”

Jesse Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In April, the diagnosis changed to progressive supranuclear palsy.

Yusef Jackson said the family is grateful and has extended heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time.